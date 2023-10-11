"Looked like 2 created players last night" - Kevin Garnett lauds Victor Wembanyama & Chet Holmgren going head-to-head in NBA debut

The OKC Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs went head-to-head in the first game of their preseason on Monday night. The highlight was the much-anticipated battle between San Antonio's French prodigy, Victor Wenbanyama, and OKC's 2022 lottery pick, Chet Holmgren. Both rose to the occasion, showing off some ridiculous moves.

Former Timberwolves and Celtics star Kevin Garnett praised both players on social media. The Hall of Famer applauded the rookies in a tweet from his X account:

"Wemby and Chet looked like 2 created players last night. Future is bright! Morning y’all💯🫱🏾‍🫲🏽"

The game was thrilling as the OKC emerged as the victor 122-121. Chet led the scoring for the Thunder with 21 points and also had bube rebounds. Likewise, Wenbanyama led the scoring for the Spurs with 20 points. He also had five rebounds.

Victor Wenbanyama and Chet Holmgren's basketball careers so far

Victor Wenbanyama was selected first by the San Antonio Spurs in this year's NBA draft. Standing at 7-foot-5, he possesses a diverse set of skills. Many have already dubbed him as the greatest prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003.

Before joining the NBA, he played for the Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A. He also won the Pro A MVP, Best Scorer and Best Defender awards in the 2023 season. In his last season with the Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama played 34 games, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.

The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, have their own wunderkind in the form of Chet Holmgren. The 2022 No. 2 draft pick is playing his first season in the NBA this year after missing the entirety of last season due to a foot injury.

Standing at 7-1, the center-forward played college basketball for Gonzaga. In his only season for the Bulldogs, Holmgren played 32 games, averaging 14.1 ppg and 9.9 rpg and shooting 39.0% from behind the arc. A former national high school player of the year, he was the West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Chet will be looking to provide fierce competition to Victor Wenbanyama for the "Rookie of the Year" award in the upcoming season. The sky is the limit for both Chet Holmgren and Victor Wenbanyama and only time will tell how their respective NBA careers will unfold.