"Looked like Michael Jackson" - NBA fans react to Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham channeling their inner Jimmy Butler with emo look

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler has made headlines in the past with his emo look. However, on Monday, it was the Pistons duo Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson who donned the look, earning the reaction of NBA fans.The pair channeled their inner Jimmy Butler after the Detroit Pistons' social media team pranked the players with an emo filter, and shared the clip alongside lyrics from Secondhand Serenade’s “Fall for You.”&quot;Because tonight will be the night that I will fall for you 🎶,&quot; the caption read.In the clip, the players were asked to record a message for fans ahead of opening night, only to be greeted by the unexpected emo filter while filming. While many fell for the prank, it was Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham's look that earned the reaction of NBA fans.keith no AI @_drkingsdreamLINK@DetroitPistons Ausar looked like Michael Jackson 😭😭𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜 @eric_ikygLINK@DetroitPistons Cade Cunningham needs a sitcom lolHaley @UghHaleyLINK@DetroitPistons Why is Ausar so... pretty 😭Fans also reacted to the filter, calling it the &quot;Jimmy Butler&quot; filter.The Doctor @TardisStarshipLINK@DetroitPistons The Jimmy Butler filter 🤣🤣🤣. @AllFacts15LINK@DetroitPistons Jimmy Butler-esque 🤣Despite their reservations over the filter, Thompson and Cunningham offered their message to fans, with Cunningham fully leaning into the emo vibe.&quot;Yo shout out to the fans,&quot; Thompson expressed.&quot;Hey, guys, come out to the home opener, coming soon, love,&quot; Cunningham added.The Pistons will begin their season on the road as they face the Bulls in Chicago for their first game before traveling to Texas to take on the Houston Rockets. They will play their home opener at the Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 26 against the Boston Celtics. They will host the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks in the following games.Cade Cunningham remains confident in Ausar Thompson's abilities while claiming he will &quot;make a lot of noise&quot; this yearAfter finishing the 2023-24 season at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons had a great run last term as they reached the playoffs for the first time since 2019. While they did enjoy a successful season, Cunningham claims there is more to come.During the team's media day in September, Cunningham spoke on his team's chances this term while offering huge praise to Ausar Thompson.&quot;Ausar has had a great summer,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;I think he's going to really make a lot of noise this year. He's going to wake a lot of people up in a loud way.&quot;After finishing sixth last term, the Pistons could aim for a higher finish, considering the injury problems faced by the likes of the Pacers and the Celtics.