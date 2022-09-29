Looking back to when recently cancer-diagnosed Katie Couric interviewed NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Someone who's a multi-millionaire in office who doesn't care... how people make it from the lower class"

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made a guest appearance on Mic'd Up back in 2017. He was joined by Katie Couric, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. In this episode of Mic'd up, they generally discussed Kareem's fitness and career, while also tackling ongoing racism in America.

It's definitely interesting to hear some insights from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar given that he has lived long enough to experience multiple eras. The LA Lakers legend breaks down how differently his culture was being treated in his era compared to today.

Aside from racism in the country, Katie and Kareem also discussed what it was like living under Donald Trump's presidential term. They talked about the difficulties of climbing social ranks and the struggles of maintaining your achievements.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's views on the state of race relations today

Katie Couric asked Kareem Abdul-Jabbar how he felt about the state of race relations in the modern day. Coming from a man who lived in an era that was full of racism, he's disappointed with how it turned out. There were definitely some major improvements over the years, especially when former US President Barack Obama was in charge.

Not only was Barack Obama the first Black president, but he was able to help reduce racism in America. Unfortunately, ever since Obama stepped down, racism has been gradually moving backwards. From Kareem's perspective, some of the racist habits are beginning to come back when in reality they shouldn't.

Kareem said: "It's disappointing to me to see some things moving backwards. I'm disappointed to see some the old things start to try to rear their heads that should be dead."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that while racism is slowly becoming hotter in the country again, his children are still fortunate to endure less stressful situations. However, many racially-motivated killings have taken place in recent memory.

What it means to be Black during the Trump administration

Kareem wrote a piece about what it means to be Black in America under the reign of Donald Trump as US president. In the piece, he mentions how easy it was to endure injustices in the country before the Trump era. Kareem knew that the country was more stable during Obama's term. Donald Trump, however, brought a more destructive vibe which Kareem felt was happening at the time.

Katie Couric wanted an in-depth answer from the NBA legend regarding Trump's recklessness. Kareem mentioned that there was financial instability happening in America. It was difficult living under poor circumstances because Trump favored the wealthy populace.

Kareem said: "Having someone who's a multi-millionaire in office who doesn't care or even understand the workings of how people make it from the lower classes into the middle class or possibly into the upper class, he doesn't understand how that happens."

It's really something that's difficult for a guy like Donald Trump, who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, to understand the struggles of life.

