Looking back at the time when Ben Sasse issued a statement on NBA's shameful apology to the Chinese Communist Party

The NBA is surely a global game, and even senators like Ben Sasse are up to date on what's happening around the league. Having viewership from all around the globe impacts the league's revenue.

In 2019, former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a controversial tweet supporting the Hong Kong protests. In solidarity with the people of Hong Kong, Morey tweeted this:

Curtis Houck @CurtisHouck A bunch of us have shared this, but #ICYMI , here's what @HoustonRockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted that offended his bosses and league officials A bunch of us have shared this, but #ICYMI, here's what @HoustonRockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted that offended his bosses and league officials https://t.co/agjiLZjC2R

Afterward, James Harden, who was playing for the Houston Rockets at the time, issued a public apology (via The Seattle Times).

“We apologize. We love China; we love playing there,” Harden said to reporters.

The NBA's statement on Oct. 7, 2019, read:

"We recognize the views expressed by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable."

United States senator Ben Sasse, a Republican representing Nebraska, criticized the league's move. After the NBA apologized, Sasse called them out as greedy. He could be right on this one as the league gets massive amounts of revenue from China.

On his website, Sasse implied that the greediness of the NBA is the league's priority. (via sasse.senate.gov)

"Basketball fans and the American people more broadly should have absolutely no doubt about what is happening here: The NBA wants money, and the Communist Party of China is asking them to deny the most basic of human rights. In response, the NBA issued a statement saying money is the most important thing," Sasse said.

Sasse commended the league for not firing Daryl Morey, who is now the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers:

“It’s good that Morey still has his job and the NBA deserves credit there. Let’s put this in perspective though: When an American citizen stands for basic human rights, the Chinese Communist Party tries to get him fired. But when a Chinese citizen stands for basic human rights, the Chinese Communist Party has a way of making them disappear.”

Just like Ben Sasse, NBA stars weighed in

Since the incident, Morey has deleted his post, and the league has approached the Chinese government to apologize.

LA Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the issue and told the media that Morey wasn't well aware of the real situation. James has ties to China through the NBA and his Nike deal.

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a ... feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a ... feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” https://t.co/KKrMNU0dKR

Former player Jared Dudley shared his experience when his team went to China for a preseason game during which Morey caused trouble.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN In his new book, Jared Dudley shared what it was like for the Lakers in China after Daryl Morey’s tweet, and the real reason why LeBron and the team were upset. silverscreenandroll.com/2021/2/3/22264… In his new book, Jared Dudley shared what it was like for the Lakers in China after Daryl Morey’s tweet, and the real reason why LeBron and the team were upset. silverscreenandroll.com/2021/2/3/22264… https://t.co/EK1CoPL0gm

