Looking back to when Tyreek Hill had an "NBA audition" and had a highlights compilation: All you need to know

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill would have been a natural fit alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo wearing a Miami Heat uniform. Of course, he would likely have to come off the bench as the starting point guard duty is owned by Kyle Lowry.

A video of the Super Bowl winner playing basketball went viral in April. Lefty and athletic, Hill showed the bag against the competition. He had an excellent stroke from the outside, rolled out a nasty step back and drove to the rim effortlessly.

The Dolphins sent a boatload of assets to acquire “Cheetah” from the Kansas City Chiefs. They rightfully didn't allow the Heat to get hold of the six-time Pro Bowler.

Tyreek Hill was a big reason why the Fins got off to an impressive 3-0 start before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. In four games, Hill has compiled 477 yards out of 31 receptions, producing two touchdowns.

It's no coincidence that the usually prolific Kansas City offense is struggling a little while Miami's has exploded. Hill is arguably the biggest reason for the Dolphins' offensive outburst.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Tyreek Hill is the first player with multiple 10-catch, 150-yard receiving games in his first 4 games of a season since... himself, last year.



Hill is the only player in NFL history to do this in multiple seasons, let alone consecutive ones. Tyreek Hill is the first player with multiple 10-catch, 150-yard receiving games in his first 4 games of a season since... himself, last year.Hill is the only player in NFL history to do this in multiple seasons, let alone consecutive ones. https://t.co/19YY8iYXgK

The Miami Dolphins wouldn’t have been enjoying this kind of success had Hill decided to play for the Miami Heat.

Tyreek Hill, like other shorter point guards back in the day, could thrive in the NBA

Tyreek Hill is only 5-foot-10. Had he chosen basketball over football, he wouldn't have been the shortest or the smallest to play in the NBA. Muggsy Bogues was only 5-3 but played 14 solid seasons in the toughest basketball league in the world.

Bogues wasn’t nearly as explosive and athletic as Tyreek Hill. But he had the smarts and the grit to compensate for his physical disadvantages. Hill's nuclear athleticism is already a big plus. If his basketball IQ is at par with his freakish physical gifts, he could potentially have a career in the NBA.

His game could resemble another player who was under six feet. Spud Webb was only 5-6 but lasted 12 seasons in the league. He became a legend after winning the 1986 Slam Dunk Championship. Webb beat taller high-flyers such as Dominique Wilkins and Jerome Kersey, among others.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



Spud Webb won the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest against returning champ and teammate, Dominique Wilkins #OTD in Hawks HistorySpud Webb won the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest against returning champ and teammate, Dominique Wilkins #OTD in Hawks History ⤵️ Spud Webb won the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest against returning champ and teammate, Dominique Wilkins 🏆 https://t.co/hRpnFTigEy

Webb is the only player below six feet to win the coveted slam dunk crown in NBA history. Tyreek Hill’s jaw-dropping athleticism could have seen him follow in the footsteps of the legendary leaper.

