"Looking like fools with this desperate attempt": NBA fans buzz as Mavs gang up donning 'Pravi MVP' shirts for Luka Doncic's late push

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks descended into the Kaseya Center in Miami wearing gray practice shirts with “Pravi MVP” emblazoned across them. Translated, the phrase means, “The Real MVP,” which is unquestionably the Mavs’ ploy to push for the Slovenian’s contention to win the said award this season. Heading into the game against the Heat, Doncic has probably the best chance of preventing Denver’s Nikola Jokic from winning another Michael Jordan Trophy.

“Luka Legend” is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists, figures no player in the NBA has averaged to finish a season. Doncic's name will also be on the record books as this season's leading scorer. The Mavericks wouldn’t be where they are now if not for his genius, which Dallas coach Jason Kidd said was being “taken for granted.”

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, promptly reacted to the Dallas Mavericks’ strategy of wearing the said shirts to campaign for Luka Doncic:

“Why did you wait until the last week of the regular season to campaign Luka for MVP? We are ending up looking like fools with this desperate attempt cause it's over anyways”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

X user Mitchell Martyn couldn’t agree more with what the Mavericks are marketing:

“He is and should be the rightful MVP”

.................

Another one seconded and added a hashtag to the comment:

"#PraviMVP Luka Doncic MVP"

.............

Somebody just wants to wear the cool t-shirt:

“Okay, where can I buy?”

.............

“Luka Magic” has a good chance of garnering some of the 100 ballots that will be turned in by a panel of reporters and analysts who are monitoring the NBA. The votes will mark who they prefer as the MVP by ranking players from 1 to 5. Most have already conceded that the award will go to Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, the defending champs.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd claims Luka Doncic has been taken for granted

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has explained why his team needed to remind fans of “Pravi MVP” in an interview:

“Game’s too simple, too easy. He makes it look too easy. Unfortunately, that’s what happens with some of the greats ... we take for granted their talent.”

Kidd added that at only 25 years old, everybody should have an understanding of who the real MVP is. There are reasons, though, why Nikola Jokic could win his third MVP. “The Joker” is averaging 26.4 points on nearly 60.0% shooting to go with 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He has numbers that are better than what he submitted during the 2020-21 season when he won his first MVP.

The Dallas Mavericks are pushing that Luka Doncic is the real MVP. Others may not necessarily agree so, despite the cool shirts the Mavs are using to promote Doncic’s candidacy.