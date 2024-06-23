"Looking like a Mediterranean grandmother" — Jerami Grant's fashion sense mocked by fans as picture with Russell Westbrook goes viral

Former OKC Thunder teammates Jerami Grant and Russell Westbrook teamed up at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Grant attracted the attention of fans with his fashion choices, as the Portland Trail Blazers forward shared a slew of snaps on his Instagram page.

Grant, known for his out-of-the-box fashion choices, sported yet another bold outfit. He donned a red No. 41 jersey with a pair of sunglasses, a pair of khaki shorts and the piece de resistance: a colorful scarf.

He toted his essentials with a luxury watch and bracelet alongside a pair of split-toe white boots that gave his outfit a futuristic flair.

The risky choice caught the eye of NBA fans on social media, with many mocking the scarf in particular.

One Instagram follower playfully made fun of Grant:

“The new age players be trying so hard to look different for reactions.”

Another user likened Grant’s scarf to a Mediterranean look, saying:

“I just CANNOT with the headscarf! Looking like a Mediterranean grandmother.”

“Dude got a hijab on,” another wrote.

“They just be throwing anything together. Nothing is cohesive. The shoes feel so out of place,” added one fan.

One commenter joked about his performance on the court:

“He needs to work on his 3pt shot instead of playing dress up.”

"Bruh. He got on a grandma scarf with some camel toe shoes. This gotta stop,” another commented.

Also, at the event was fellow OKC star Luguentz Dort, who is a big fan of Westbrook.

“I think I’m a bit of a chameleon” — Jerami Grant on his ever-changing fashion style

Jerami Grant is among a cohort of NBA stars who embrace unconventional and futuristic looks. The Blazers guard has previously revealed his interest in fashion, telling Slam Magazine in 2022 that it allowed him to express himself more as a person than as a basketball player.

Explaining his style, Grant quipped:

“I think I’m a bit of a chameleon. I don’t have a uniform yet… To describe my fashion style, I think it’s definitely fashion forward and more of a Japanese style, especially right now. If I like it, I’m going to put it on.”

The NBA star recently expanded his style horizons, adding Maison Margiela and Balenciaga to his list of favorites. He also has a penchant for Cartier Crash watches, vintage Goyard bags and Hermes bags.

According to The Athletic, beyond basketball, painting clothes has evolved from a hobby to a significant part of Grant's life.

"And I've always been a little artistic," Grant said. "I love pulling from different cultures and interpreting them in my own way."

Averaging 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 54 games in the 2023-24 season, Grant has emerged as a hot trade target, and his name has been swirling in recent rumors.