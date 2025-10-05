"Looking like a prime Giannis/Shaq hybrid" - NBA fans hyped after Victor Wembanyama bodies 7-foot-1 Spurs teammate to flex his transformed frame

Victor Wembanyama added 30 pounds of muscle in the offseason to help him improve his inside game this upcoming campaign. Wembanyama showed off his power in training camp, bodying up his new teammate Luke Kornet. NBA fans were hyped to see the San Antonio Spurs superstar finally utilize his size like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shaquille O'Neal.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Spurs shared a short reel of Wembanyama powering himself against Kornet. He gave his 7-foot-1 teammate a light nudge, but it was enough to free himself up for an easy two-handed slam with authority. At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama plays like a forward and usually takes jumpers rather than posting up. With the NBA slowly getting back into having centers, it would be interesting to see if the &quot;Alien&quot; will use his size and height more to his advantage this season. NBA fans were hyped to see Victor Wembanyama flex his newfound strength from his intense offseason workouts. Wembanyama is entering his third NBA season, which could end up being his best year yet. The San Antonio Spurs added depth and experience this offseason, giving themselves a shot at making the playoffs. Here are some of the comments. Emanuel Trejo @emanueltrejo92LINKLooking like a prime Giannis/Shaq hybrid on this playi do not wish to hear of it @mxxdprintsLINKHe’s gonna do this on Giannis this year which will break the World Wide Web itselfJimmy Roundball @JamesRoundballLINKThis man is single handedly responsible for all these 7’4 builds in 2k26 greening 35 foot 3 pointers and grabbing all the boards over my center build and for that I will never forgive himRdz @Roundzz_LINKThat’s the most physicality I’ve ever seen him play withGround 🎮 RomaSaGa3 🕹️ #ロマサガ3 @lifestream223LINKIt’s over for the leagueJohn Lazater @LazaterJohnLINKThought i was seeing skinny ShaqVictor Wembanyama has been compared to players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Wembanyama has the same frame as Antetokounmpo and the dribbling and shooting skills of Durant. He added muscles to further improve his game, and the San Antonio Spurs are surely hoping he'll stay healthy this season.Wembanyama missed the second half of last season after a blood clot was found on his shoulder. He has been cleared for on-court activities and looked sharp in training camp. What did Victor Wembanyama do this offseason?Victor Wembanyama went viral this offseason for traveling around the world, including a Shaolin temple in China, wherein he shaved his head and trained with monks. He also visited places like Japan and NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston before focusing his mind on building muscle and strength. &quot;This summer, I chose to do something much more violent,&quot; Wembanyama said at Spurs media day Monday, according to The Athletic. &quot;Maybe that takes away from some time I can spend on shooting the basketball, but it doesn't matter. I wanted to get my body back.&quot;Wembanyama also adopted the Constraints-Led Approach due to the influence of teammate Harrison Barnes. CLA has been integrated by the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder into their training regimen. The Celtics and Thunder are the last two NBA champions.