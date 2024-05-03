Looking at Patrick Beverley's 5-year record after viral Steph Curry "Next 5 years are mine" trash-talk

Outspoken veteran NBA guard Patrick Beverley famously trashed talk Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry in 2019 about owning the league in the next five years. It has not exactly panned out as hoped for the Chicago native, though.

The former University of Arkansas player did the trash-talk while he was with the LA Clippers. In one of their games where they dominated the Warriors, Beverley told Curry that the next five years will be his and his team to take.

Of course, 'Chef Curry' and the Warriors continued to weigh during that span, including winning their fourth title in eight years in 2022. For Patrick Beverley, he has failed to be even part of a team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals since then.

In 2020, he and the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. The next year, while they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, they didn't advance to the Big Dance, losing to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022, Patrick Beverley helped the team reach the first round of the playoffs but didn't go past it, eliminated by the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

In 2023, as he split time with the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls, he didn't reach the playoffs. On Thursday, Beverley's playoff futility continued when the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in their first-round NBA playoff series, 4-2.

Patrick Beverley seen chucking ball at Pacers fan late in Game 6

Patrick Beverley's latest playoff futility proved to be tough to bear for the veteran guard, as he was seen chucking a ball to an Indiana Pacers fan late in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

In a video clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Complex Sports, the veteran Milwaukee Bucks guard is seen talking to some hometown fans behind their bench before throwing a ball to the diretion of a fan, causing some commotion. Cooler heads, though, soon before anything untoward happened.

The Bucks saw their season end after losing to the Pacers in Game 6, 120-98, in Indiana.

Damian Lillard played after missing their previous two games, but Milwaukee continued to miss the services of two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a calf injury, sending them to a 4-2 series defeat.

Lillard had 28 points in his return, while Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez each had 20 points. Patrick Beverley, meanwhile, played 40 minutes and finished with six points, five asssists and two rebounds.

It was the second straight season the Bucks exited the postseason in the first round following their upset series loss to the Miami Heat last year.