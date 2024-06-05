Looking at potential $1.8 billion opportunity that restore TNT's NBA media rights deal

The NBA media rights deal has been one of the biggest underlying stories this season. As the league potentially prepares to go elsewhere, reports indicate one network could keep itself in the mix.

On Wednesday morning, reports surfaced regarding a new NBA media rights deal. Following the 2025 season, the league's primary networks will be ESPN, NBC and Amazon.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most notable name left off this list is TNT which has broadcast games for years now and is the home of the hit show "Inside the NBA." While TNT isn't in the fold at the moment, one report suggests they'll have a chance to get in on this new deal.

In April, the Sports Business Journal said TNT has the right to match any offers that come about:

"NBA media rights incumbents ESPN and TNT have the right to match any new deal that the league may strike with a third party, according to a source familiar with the existing contract terms.

"This could manifest itself in two key ways. One, should the NBA look to bring in a third party like Amazon, NBC/Peacock or otherwise on a streaming package, ESPN or TNT would have the right to match that sort of deal."

Going by this, TNT can match Amazon's deal ($1.8 billion/year) and continue its partnership with the league.

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley speak on the NBA media rights deal ending "Inside the NBA"

Earlier this week, Shaquille O'Neal sat down with Draymond Green on his podcast to discuss the new NBA media rights deal that could mean the end of "Inside the NBA."

When asked about what would be next for him, the LA Lakers legend said he is thankful he has things to fall back on. That said, he's still upset at possibly not being able to be on the program anymore.

“I’m glad I have different options to fall back on, but when I go left, it just starts to get sad,” Shaq said. “Like damn, no Ernie, no Chuck, no Kenny. Then, when I think right, it’s a lot of other possibilities, great possibilities. But right now, I’m just gonna stay in the middle.”

While one host is looking around at other options, another is preparing a potential backup plan. While on the "Dan Patrick Show" a couple of weeks ago, Charles Barkley brought up a solution to TNT being left out of the NBA media rights deal.

In the event "Inside the NBA" comes to an end on TNT, Barkley wants to sign all the hosts to his production company. From there, they'd be able to keep the show going under a new regime.

"I've talked to the guys about everybody signing with my production company because I have my own production company," Barkley said. "I would love to do that."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if TNT matches the deal Amazon or any other broadcaster provided. If not, Barkley seems to be ready to take it up on his own.