“Looks like he’s played 3 or 4 years already”: Kevin Garnett piles praise on Miami rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. in ROTY sweepstakes

Former NBA player Kevin Garnett piled praises on Miami Heat’s forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.. Speaking on the KG Certified podcast, he praised the Miami rookie for playing exceptionally well and making a name for himself in the league. Jaquez Jr. won the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award in November.

Jaquez Jr. is currently No. 4 in the NBA.com Rookie Ladder. He only trails Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller.

"He Looks like he's played 3 or 4 years already. Very seasoned bro, I'm talking about big shots, knows the time to score, and he's on the top man. Wemby, Chet and him are the three running for me. He's playing well bro," Garnett said.

Jaquez Jr. racked up 19 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday’s 122-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Miami Heat trounce the Atlanta Hawks behind Duncan Robinson’s stellar performance

The Miami Heat began the final quarter with a two-point lead and ended it with a 122-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Miami has now won five of the last seven games.

“Throughout the season, I feel like there are different obstacles you have to overcome as a team,” Tyler Herro said (via Miami Herald). “Early on, obviously our fourth-quarter struggles have been our biggest challenge that we need to overcome. I think tonight was a good step in the right direction.”

Miami played without Jimmy Butler for the second straight game as he is sidelined with a calf injury. The Heat outscored Atlanta 34-27 in the fourth quarter. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson led the Heat’s fourth-quarter onslaught, combining for 30 of the team’s 34 points.

Robinson did most of the damage, with 21 of his 27 points coming in the quarter. He was shooting 6 of 7 from the field, 2 of 3 from the arc and 7 of 7 from the charity stripe.

Robinson became just the fifth player this season to score 21 or more points in the clutch fourth quarter this season. Others are Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball, De’Aaron Fox, Anfernee Simons and James Harden.

When Robinson was asked about his performance in the fourth quarter, he replied (via Miami Herald):

“It just sort of happens, I thought I kind of let the game come to me a little bit. Then I just had some more opportunities in that second half. I tried to take advantage of them and be aggressive.”