Jalen Brunson has become an icon in New York, establishing himself as one of the brightest stars in the NBA. He came from being Luka Doncic's backup in the Dallas Mavericks to the Knicks' franchise player.

Brunson achieved two All-Star selections and has proven to be worthy of the honor as he has brought the Knicks all the way to the Eastern Conference finals this season. With a chance to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, Knicks fans have grown fond of Brunson to the point that they're holding lookalike contests.

Fans on social media couldn't help but share their thoughts on Knicks fans trying to dress up like Jalen Brunson in the streets of New York. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"And the winner looks like Kanye with braids.. Yooo everybody gotta go home 😭😭😭😭😭"

"He went straight from the Brunson look-alike contest to the Kanye look-alike contest."

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"And the knock-off Shannon😂😂😂😂," one wrote.

"N***a looks like Jaime Foxx and Kanye West," one said.

"Nasty work," another said.

"Ugliest contest ever," another said.

NBA legend calls out Jalen Brunson after Game 3 victory

The New York Knicks are back on track after they defeated the Indiana Pacers for the first time in the Eastern Conference finals. Game 3 was the Karl-Anthony Towns show after he took over for 20 points in the fourth quarter to help them come back from a 20-point deficit.

While the Knicks' 106-100 victory is something to celebrate, NBA legend Charles Barkley isn't too happy about a certain player. Barkley strongly believes that the reason why New York won in Game 3 was due to Brunson playing off the ball more often.

"I'm hoping this is a wake-up call for (Jalen) Brunson," Barkley said. "Like, 'Yo man, you going to have to get off the ball.' They've had their best two spurts in the series, Game 1 and today, where everybody's getting involved. He has to learn from that and get off the ball a little bit more."

Jalen Brunson was forced to play fewer minutes in Game 3 due to foul trouble. This resulted in him notching a series-low 23 points. Despite that, New York found a way to win without Brunson leading the charge.

