"Looks like a Roblox character" - NBA fans react to Klay Thompson going back to iconic fade hairstyle after many years

Although the Dallas Mavericks failed to make the playoffs, Klay Thompson has gone viral on social media because of his new hairstyle. Clips of Thompson’s fresh look have made rounds online on Wednesday, with many fans reacting.

Some mocked the Mavericks guard for his new hairdo. However, others were nostalgic, highlighting that he’s brought back the iconic fade he rocked during the early years of his career.

“N***a looks like a Roblox character,” a fan tweeted.

“That’s not new. That’s classic Klay,” one fan said.

“2015 Klay back,” another fan wrote.

“That boy ready for retirement ! That’s that podcast cut,” one fan commented.

“This is not it. Fire the barber ASAP,” a fan wrote.

“That’s how he came into the league tho,” another fan wrote.

Thompson is coming off the statistically worst season of his career since his rookie campaign, averaging 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. As he aims to bounce back, Mavericks fans are hoping that the return of his vintage fade sparks a resurgence, potentially witnessing the All-Star form he had during his prime with the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson clapped back at a reporter in his last press conference of the season

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a 120-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the final Western Conference play-in game on April 18. Klay Thompson was not in the best of moods after his 12th season ended without a playoff appearance.

A reporter asked him whether he would have still signed with the Mavericks had he known about the team’s injury struggles and midseason roster changes. Clapping back at the reporter, Thompson reassured Dallas fans that he was enjoying his time in Dallas.

"Don't do this to me," Thompson said. "Don't do that to me. Don't do that. That's kind of a ridiculous question because I don't own a time machine and I don't believe in going back or looking back. I'm here in Dallas and I enjoyed my time and I'm looking forward to the future.”

Despite Luka Doncic being traded to the LA Lakers midseason, the Mavericks still have a solid and competitive roster.

It consists of proven stars such as Thompson, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. There are also several promising talented role players like P.J. Washington, Max Christie, Jaden Hardy, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dereck Lively II, among others.

When fully healthy, Dallas has the firepower to challenge and compete against the league’s top contenders.

