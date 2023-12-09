"Looks like a season-ending injury": Kyrie Irving's brutal injury has Mavs fans gravely concerned about star's availability

The Dallas Mavericks won on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers, but it came at a stiff price following Kyrie Irving’s injury. “Uncle Drew” went for a layup in the second quarter against Scoot Henderson and Duop Reath. Irving fell to the floor after missing the shot. Mavericks center Dwight Powell went up high to grab the rebound but his foot Irving’s shoulder, causing him to fall.

Powell landed squarely on Irving’s leg, which immediately forced the point guard to grimace in pain. The eight-time All-Star spent several minutes on the floor while he was attended to by the training staff. He eventually stood up and took his free throws before exiting the game for good.

Kyrie Irving played just 13 minutes and finished with 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Fans have been speculating and hoping that he did not suffer a serious injury:

“F**K MAN THIS LOOKS LIKE A SEASON ENDING INJURY by his own teammate to”

Even non-Dallas Mavericks fans were anxious to know about Irving’s status. The Portland Trail Blazers broadcast said that Irving was taken out of the arena while in a wheelchair. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd later said that it was not factual and that Irving was still in the building.

Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas in February after he forced his former team the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. “Uncle Drew” played 20 games and averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. There were tantalizing glimpses of what he and Luka Doncic can do for the Mavericks.

This season, he has had a slow start but he’s been impressive in big-game situations. He remains a threat simply because of his ability to get a shot off anywhere and anytime he has the ball.

Jason Kidd will need his players to step up following Kyrie Irving’s injury

At the very least, Kyrie Irving will be questionable on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. If he’s unavailable, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd will need several of his players to take up the slack. Seth Curry, who started in Irving’s place in the second half, is likely to see his minutes go up.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dante Exum have to be more consistent with their output to help Luka Doncic carry the team. Exum had a season-high 23 points against the Portland Trail Blazers but he has scored double-digit points just twice this season. Kidd needs more out of him.

Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to contribute 20 points on 7-12 shooting, including 4-9 from deep. He has been more consistent than Exum but he has to be ready to do better if Kyrie Irving is sidelined.