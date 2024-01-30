"Loses $43m if he doesn't": Tyrese Haliburton's unlikely All-NBA bid amid injury absence sparks concern among fans

Tyrese Haliburton sat out his fifth straight game as he rested a sore hamstring when the Indiana Pacers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-110. The newly-named NBA All-Star starter has now missed 13 games this season, risking his chance of earning major awards. Haliburton needs to play at least 65 games to be considered for the league’s top individual honors.

On top of perhaps missing out on major individual awards, Haliburton could also see potential earnings disappear. In July last year, he signed a five-year, $205.9 million deal with the Pacers. If he makes it to one of three All-NBA teams, that figure could go as high as $260 million.

With the way the former Sacramento Kings guard has been playing, he is almost a cinch to make it to one of those teams. He tops the NBA in assists per game with 12.6 and is leading the Pacers’ playoff contention bid. If injuries force him out for another four games, he can say goodbye to an All-NBA selection and roughly $60 million.

Fans on social media reacted to Tyrese Haliburton potentially losing millions due to the NBA’s new rule:

“So he loses $43m if he doesn't make all nba this season? That’s crazy”

Tyrese Haliburton’s max contract will kick in after the 2023-24 season. The original deal he signed in July can still give him around $60 million more if he lands in one of the All-NBA teams. But as injuries have caused him to miss games, he could see both individual honors and millions disappear.

Will Tyrese Haliburton manage to play 65 games and likely earn All-NBA and salary incentives?

The injury that’s hounding Tyrese Haliburton is quite tricky. Haliburton suffered it against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8 and was diagnosed to have a Grade 1 hamstring injury. The Indiana Pacers announced that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Haliburton sat out five games and returned to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 19. He played 35 minutes and finished with 21 points, 17 assists with zero turnovers and added two rebounds. The savvy guard didn’t look like he struggled with the injury.

The Pacers, however, decided to shut him down for injury management after the Blazers game. He has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. The All-Star starter is reportedly looking to suit up for his team.

After the matchup with the Celtics, Indiana will have another back-to-back set. They will take on the New York Knicks on Thursday and the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Haliburton is likely to be held out in one of those two games.

The Indiana Pacers don’t have any more consecutive games after the Knicks-Kings stretch. But if that hamstring injury continues to bother Tyrese Haliburton, they will not hesitate to keep him out. Haliburton’s chances of playing 65 games are slim. The Pacers still have 35 more games to go and he’s allowed to miss only four of those.

Playing the required number of games is not impossible but the hamstring injury will make it tough for him to reach the goal.

