"Losing $31 mil for sitting out a season": James Harden potentially getting slapped with $389k fine for missing games has fans buzzing

James Harden could be subject to heavy fines from the Philadelphia 76ers. The disgruntled star has seemingly reached the boiling point of his ongoing trade demand saga. Harden requested a trade after surprisingly opting into his $35.6 million player option.

He then called out Sixers' GM Daryl Morey a 'liar' during an event in China. Harden also claimed he would never play for an organization headed by Morey anymore. The NBA fined the former MVP $100,000 for his comments. Harden remained upset over not getting traded, leading him to miss the team's media day.

He reported to training camp and attended a couple of interviews after that but has recently gone missing. Harden reportedly hasn't been with the team since Sunday (Oct 15) and missed Wednesday's practice. Harden is fined $2500 for his latest breach. He has been in Houston since Sunday.

In light of this ongoing breach, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that James Harden could face a $389,000 fine for missing every preseason and regular season game. NBA fans were shocked to learn about the latest developments in this saga.

"Losing 31 mil for sitting out a season would be crazy," a fan wrote.

More reactions followed:

James Harden reportedly upset of 76ers not making progress in trade talks

James Harden surprised everyone by showing up to training camp for the Sixers. Nobody expected him to after his explosive rant against Daryl Morey. However, Harden tried to be a professional in that situation, hoping the Sixers would pick up pace in the trade negotiations for him.

The LA Clippers are a team they have been engaged with, according to multiple reports. However, the two sides are far apart on a deal. The Sixers' asking price has become a stumbling block. Philly reportedly wants two first-round picks and young forward Terance Mann for the former MVP. However, the Clippers aren't willing to part ways with Mann, nor are they sold on offering two first-rounders.

The Clippers have pitched an offer including one first-round pick, multiple swaps and expiring contracts. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers aren't willing to improve their offer as they believe they are the only team bidding for his services. Harden is also on an expiring deal, which takes the Sixers' leverage away.

However, with James Harden's latest actions proving to be a significant distraction, the 76ers might change their stance on getting a deal done soon. They might accept what's on offer instead of letting him walk in free agency before the Clippers, who want a deal done soon, potentially pull out of talks.