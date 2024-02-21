“Losing my fire”: Draymond Green reveals personal struggles behind avoiding therapy

Draymond Green was the first guest on All-Star DeMar DeRozan's new show "Dinner's with DeMar," a YouTube series that features his friends sharing a meal and having a candid conversation about their lives.

Back in 2018, DeRozan bravely shared his struggles with depression, shedding light on his personal battles with anxiety and feelings of isolation. Since opening up about his challenges, he has become a vocal advocate for mental health awareness.

In an old interview with Green, which came a year before the Warriors star sought professional assistance to navigate his way through a suspension, DeRozan explained why he was afraid of taking therapy, saying:

"I worry about it in a sense sometimes of like losing my fire because my fire that I have that I play with is like an elite skill, and so when I look at things like therapy, I'm like no that's going to make channel that or you know pull back there even more now."

He continued:

"But I do struggle like with the whole thought of losing my fire and like that drive, and that thing pushes me in the nastiness like that's been a key driver in my career, and I worry about losing that."

In the discussion, DeRozan acknowledged Green's role in encouraging him to open up, a pivotal step that ultimately guided him to seek professional assistance.

DeRozan also delved into the personal losses and joys of his life, touching on the passing of his father and the birth of his son within the same year.

Draymond Green found solace in therapy and took some time away from the Warriors during his suspension

During his indefinite suspension from the NBA, Draymond embraced the counseling provided to him and feels that it offered him valuable insights into how to manage his emotions and actions better.

Despite his experiences, the Warriors star conveyed a strong intention to remain true to the player he has always been, with the notable exception of avoiding the antics that he acknowledged led to his suspension.

The fervor that propelled Green to become a four-time NBA All-Star remains intact. Similarly, the determination that contributed to the Warriors clinching four NBA championships has not waned in the slightest.

Since his return to the court, he has been diligently contributing to the team's efforts. Notably, this period has seen the team's performance surge, going on an impressive 8-2 record.

“I still have to come back and play the game the way I know how to play the game and be the best me I can be to help give my team a chance to win," Green told reporters in January.

The counseling Green underwent wasn't aimed at dramatically changing him. Instead, it focused on equipping him with strategies to better prepare for and remain aware during challenging situations.

With support from the Warriors and the NBA, Green is confident he now possesses the tools necessary to address and manage issues that have troubled him previously.