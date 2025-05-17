"Losing to the Knicks feels like death": Celtics' $49,205,800 star makes resounding claim after playoff exit 

A new NBA champion will be crowned this season after the defending champions Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Jaylen Brown, who made $49,205,800 in the first year of his five-year contract with the Celtics, opened up about his thoughts on making a second-round exit.

While Brown was upset they couldn't defend Boston's title this season, he's still looking forward to their next campaign. "JB" expressed his emotions and how hurtful it is to lose to the Knicks, especially with Jayson Tatum out due to an Achilles tear.

However, the shooting guard believes his team will overcome this loss and bounce back.

"It'll take time," Brown said postgame. "Just sit back and kind of figure it out. But I'm excited. Things didn't go our way this year and it's unfortunate. But we hold our head up, regardless. Losing to the Knicks feels like death. But I was taught that there’s life after death. So we’ll get ready for whatever’s next.”

The Celtics suffered a massive blow when Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles Tendon in Game 4. However, the Celtics were persistent and managed to push the series to six games despite Tatum's absence in Games 5 and 6. With Boston now out of the picture, it'll be interesting to see who from the Eastern Conference will make it to the NBA Finals for the first time this year.

Knicks advance to Eastern Conference Finals after beating Celtics in Game 6

The NY Knicks are now one step closer to making it to the NBA Finals after beating the Boston Celtics 119-81 in Game 6. They are set to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Between the two teams, the majority of the stars participating in that series will be advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in their careers. It's now a matter of who will prevail.

Looking at Game 6 on Friday, New York took out Boston in a dominant fashion. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby all had strong performances to lead their team to victory. Four of those players had 20-point outings, which was a huge reason why the Knicks were able to overwhelm Boston.

Hart had a triple-double performance, adding 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Town put up a double-double performance, adding 21 points and 12 rebounds. Anunoby had a more complete game among the bunch as he put up 23 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

As for Brunson and Bridges, they did all they could to contribute on offense, with Brunson scoring 23 points while Bridges added 22 points.

