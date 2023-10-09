“Lot of it probably hit home”: Rich Paul reflects on Adele’s emotional reaction to his memoir

In a recent interview with People Magazine, sports agent Rich Paul opened up about his girlfriend Adele's emotional response to his memoir.

LA Lakers star LeBron James' manager, Rich Paul revealed that Adele found his biography to be a difficult read:

“Lot of it probably hit home”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rich Paul highlights Adele's emotional reaction to his autobiography.

He added that Adele likely related to many of the experiences he wrote about in his memoir, as the singer had a difficult past. The release date for "Lucky Me" is Oct. 10.

More about Rich Paul’s memoir

The autobiography, "Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing Odds," explores Paul's chaotic early life, including his encounters with a drug-independent mother.

Paul wrote about the several challenging times he had to go through when he was very young:

"Like, Mom is not coming home.”

He disclosed that he had created a boundary so that he could just move forward knowing that his mother was not going to be around him. Moreover, he frequently had to dodge gunshots between feuding neighbors, and there were times when he had to flee for his life after winning a high-stakes dice game.

“I’m happy in all aspects of my life. I’ve always been somebody that never allowed things to get to me," Paul said

Rich Paul expressed his contentment with life, attributing his resilience to the strong example set by his father.

He described his father as a hero who managed the complexity of his community, attributing his work ethic and perseverance as major influences in his life. Paul's life experiences have helped him become the man he is now, showing that it's possible to succeed amidst hardships.

Adele resonated with her boyfriend's stories about growing up in a difficult environment. The 'Easy on Me' singer's alcoholic father, Mark Evans, left her when she was only three. He did not reappear in her life until she was in her twenties and her career was booming.

Adele performing in October 2023 (via Instagram)

The father-daughter duo reconciled in May 2021 before Evans expired from intestinal cancer. Later that year, Adele told The Vogue that her father loved her and that they actually found peace before he passed away.

The grammy-winning singer, Adele, and Rich Paul have been dating for more than two years. The founder of Klutch Sports Group has three children from a previous relationship, while Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki have a 10-year-old son named Angelo.