The Philadelphia 76ers have a big problem with Joel Embiid. As good as the 2023 MVP is, he's had plenty of issues with injuries, and it's reached a point when people question whether he's ever going to stay healthy.

According to Dwight Howard, that might have to do with the team being overly protective of him. In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Howard said the team actually reprimanded him when he was too physical with Embiid during practice, even though he claimed he was only helping him get ready for game.

"While I was there, the one thing that I could observe was that, during our practices, they didn't want (him to be physical with Embiid)," Howard said. "I would say the practices of this era are different from my era when I first started. You had fewer injuries back then, but you had harder practices and more practices. And we kind of got ourselves in game shape and the right state of mind by having these tough situations in practice.

"So, by the time we got to the game, it was easy. But if you don't practice, you don't get yourself accustomed to battle, when you get in the game, you can't just turn it on. When I was there, there was a lot of time when I got reprimanded for being physical in practice. 'You're too physical with Joel,' and I'm like, 'hey, I'm being physical because he's about to get this in the game.'"

Howard spent the 2020-21 season with the Sixers, playing 69 games and making six starts for them. Embiid has often drawn criticism for constantly trying to draw fouls, and he's struggled against most physical defenders at times.

Sixers could ask for a medical retirement for Joel Embiid

Per NBA insider Keith Smith, the Sixers could file for a medical retirement to get Joel Embiid's salary off their books. At that point, an independent doctor appointed by both the NBA and NBAPA would determine whether he can continue to play or not.

Injuries are always a part of the game, but the Sixers have built their team and project around them, and with so much money committed his way, they might not be able to get to the top unless they find a way around his contract.

