“Lot of times people look at snacks and think they’re bland”: Chris Paul narrates idea behind launching plant-based snack line

Throughout his career, Chris Paul has been part of numerous off-the-court ventures. The Golden State Warriors guard recently touched on one of his newer projects he has been working on for the past two years.

Apart from his basketball career, Chris Paul has been part of a plant based snack company called "Good Eat'n." Speaking with former LA Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan on his podcast, Paul touched on the process of trying to make healthy food that also tastes good.

"I think a lot of time people look at [plant-based] snacks and they think that they're bland," Paul said. "We were like hey, how can we develop a snack that's plant based that tastes really really good."

Good Eat'n chips come in many different flavors. Some of the main ones include big dill ranch, nacho cheese, hot hot, cookies n creme, California style BBQ and classic BBQ. The snack can only be ordered on the food delivery app GoPuff.

What other business ventures does Chris Paul have?

Aside from his NBA career, Chris Paul has done well for himself in the world of business as well. Along with his new plant-based snack line, he has numerous other ventures that have been successful.

Paul has broken into the world of soccer by being a part owner of The Soccer Tournament. It's a seven-on-seven league that takes place in the United States. Thirty-two teams battle it out in a winner-take-all tournament, with a $1 million cash prize.

The Golden State Warriors veteran has also made an appearance in the film world as well. In 2019, Paul voiced himself in an episode of the hit cartoon "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?."

Paul has also done work with Disney, as they decided to make a film about his life. They have done so in the past with other NBA stars, most notably Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As of 2023, Paul has a net worth of around $160 million. His contract makes up a good portion, with the rest coming from his endorsements and other ventures.

At the age of 38, Paul is still trying to prove he can provide a lift to an NBA team. Since being traded to the Golden State Warriors, he has become the floor general for their second unit.

Paul has appeared in 20 games this season and averaging 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists.