"Lots of baskets": Damian Lillard heaps praise as Kevin Durant reaches 10th on All-Time scoring list

Kevin Durant moved into the Top 10 on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Friday. Despite him and the Phoenix Suns falling to the Denver Nuggets 119-111 in a highly-anticipated game, Durant's 30 points were enough to move him past Moses Malone and into the 10th spot on the league's all-time scoring list. The news attracted the attention of Durant's peers, including Damian Lillard.

Following Durant's performace, which also included 11 assists, the NBA's official social media account shared a nearly two-minute montage showing highlights from throughout the player's career and his journey to 27,423 points.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard reposted the footage along with a message regarding the news. Although the two have never played for the same team in pursuit of an NBA title, Lillard took a moment to acknowledge the accomplishment of Kevin Durant, simply writing:

"Lots of baskets"

Looking at the list of the league's all-time leading scorers, Durant now finds himself in pursuit of Carmelo Anthony, who olds the number nine spot. Anthony notably has 28,289 career points, putting him about 800 points ahead of Durant.

Using KD's career average of 27.3 points per game, it looks as though if he continues to perform the way he has, he could surpass Anthony this year.

“It’s a long journey to be up there" - Kevin Durant reflects on journey to 27,423 points

Currently in his 17th year in the NBA, Kevin Durant has cemented himself as one of the league's best scorers. With a unique combination of length, athleticism, and elite shooting, he is a nightmare matchup for defenders.

Speaking to the media after the game, as quoted by HoopsHype, Durant reflected on his journey to 27,423 points, while also paying tribute to Moses Malone:

“It’s a long journey to be up there, mentioned with the greats. It takes a lot of work, a lot of preparation, a lot of people helping me get to this point."

“As a basketball player, I think it’s our job to go back and know the history of the game and know who paved the way for us to be who we are today. Just grateful for those guys for doing what they did at that time for us to be able to do what we do now.”

As the late Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant once said, Kevin Durant was one of his toughest defensive matchups. With little signs of slowing down, Durant is poised to continue creating problems for the NBA's best defenders for years to come.