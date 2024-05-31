"Love the attitude tho" - Cam'ron fires off comical response to Anthony Edwards' 'receipt' Adidas commercial 

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards clapped back at famed rapper Cam'ron in a new Adidas commercial this week. After Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, Adidas had a commercial ready for release. On Friday, the company dropped a new Anthony Edwards commercial, which included a dig at Cam'ron.

The commercial opens with Edwards telling another individual about his receipt machine. Unlike a normal machine that prints receipts, however, this machine prints receipts to keep track of the negative quotes about Edwards.

Throughout the commercial, various quotes and comments are read, with Anthony Edwards responding one by one. At one point, a comment from famed rapper-turned-sports pundit Cam'ron was read, indicating that Ant-Man isn't a superstar yet, with Edwards giving a hilarious albeit explicit response.

Once the commercial began to go viral, Cam'ron responded, reposting the commercial while writing his thoughts in the caption, tipping his hat to Edwards. At the same time, however, Cam'ron also took aim at the individual reading the comments to Edwards.

"#Fuckbuddy [Laugh emoji] [Fire emoji] commercial!! Thx @adidas for the love. And I had antman back this whole time but I’ll address this Monday on the show.. love the attitude tho. Only thing I would say is get a better looking lesbian to read the receipts"

At the end of the commercial, Edwards indicates that despite what the haters may think, this is just the beginning of his journey in the NBA.

Looking at the upcoming offseason ahead for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves

The offseason ahead is poised to be a big one for Minnesota. After an impressive run this year in the postseason, many fans are hoping that the front office will keep the team together.

Despite that, the fate of the team's roster may come down to how things play out in Glen Taylor's arbitration case against Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. The duo of Rodriguez and Lore exercised their right as minority owners to purchase a majority stake in the Timberwolves back in 2021.

Per the terms of the deal, in 2024, they should take ownership of the team. However, current owner Glen Taylor is fighting back. With reports indicating that the Rodriguez-Lore duo would look to bring the team's spending under the luxury tax threshold, Taylor fears a regression in the roster.

As he explained in a statement provided to the Associated Press earlier this year, he wants to retain ownership and continue to pay the luxury tax to keep the team competitive. The Rodriguez-Lore duo are pushing back, with the two sides expected to go through arbitration to settle the dispute.

Given all of that, it's clear that this season could go one of two ways for Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Either the team stays under Glen Taylor's ownership, and the roster will likely look very similar to how it did this season, or it could see an overhaul if the Rodriguez-Lore duo takes ownership.

In the case of Anthony Edwards, the young star will be suiting up for Team USA as he looks to help the United States win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.