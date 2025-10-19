  • home icon
  • "Love a day date": Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, enjoys sunshine with Warriors superstar as duo take PDA to another level

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 19, 2025 02:53 GMT
On Tuesday, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will tip off their 2025-26 season against the LA Lakers. With only a few days left before Curry's Year 17 begins, he and his wife Ayesha are taking the opportunity to spend some quality time together.

On Saturday, Ayesha posted a series of snapshots with Curry from a beach location. The 36-year-old mother of four posted a simple caption for these pictures filled with sweet moments.

"Love a day date," Ayesha wrote on Instagram.
Despite the occasional rumors of divorce, Steph and Ayesha Curry have uploaded numerous posts showing their bonding moments and common interests, as well as the time they spend with their family.

Last week, Ayesha revealed on IG that she'd taken up golf, another sport that her husband has shown an affinity for. Notably, Curry would appear on golfer Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube series "Break 50" to discuss how golf has become a fun activity for him and his wife to enjoy.

"My wife was getting into golf and we went on vacation last summer," Curry told DeChambeau. "So I played 12 holes with her from the forward tees, and it was pretty fun."

It should be remembered that, just a few months ago, Ayesha caught flak for saying that she initially didn't want to have kids until Curry came along. But, between rounds of golf and heartfelt moments on the beach, the Curry couple appears to be doing just fine.

"Let that woman be honest in peace": 3x NBA All-Star defends Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry

While there have been several netizens who took aim at Ayesha for her comments about Curry, a former three-time NBA All-Star took her side in this issue.

Gilbert Arenas, who spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Warriors, went on X earlier this month to defend Ayesha from the online backlash.

"She just said she didn’t want to be a wife or mom back then — bruh, half y’all don’t even wanna go to work on Monday!" Arenas tweeted. "Let that woman be honest in peace."

As controversial as Arenas has been in his personal and professional life, he went out of his way to defend another NBA player's spouse in the face of online criticism.

