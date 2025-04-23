"Love you deep friend": LeBron James' wife Savannah drops wholesome birthday message for podcast co-host

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, greeted her podcast co-host on social media. On April 30, 2024, Savannah started her podcast, "Everybody's Crazy." LeBron's wife created the show with her close friend, April McDaniel. Since then, the duo has created three seasons, six episodes per season.

Ad

"Everybody's Crazy" podcast features topics concerning life relationships, everyday life situations, and mental health problems. Savannah and April have also brought in several guests, either celebrities or lucky viewers hand-picked by the co-hosts.

The last "Everybody's Crazy" episode aired on December 16, 2024. While Savannah James and April McDaniel are currently on a break, the co-hosts are still actively supporting each one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McDaniel celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. Savannah, being her close friend, posted a picture of her co-host with a sweet birthday message.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It's a real ones birthday!!!! Love you deep friend," Savannah wrote on her Instagram story.

Savannah James' Instagram Stories (Image Source: Instagram / @mrs_savannahrj)

LeBron James' wife Savannah isn't fond of her husband's strict rule

For the 17th time in his NBA career, LeBron James is participating in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. While this is typically the time fans get to witness "Playoff" Bron, things are a bit different now, especially since he's already 40 years old. LeBron revealed on his podcast that he's very strict with his sleeping hours, especially now that he wants to remain in top shape for the postseason.

Ad

It is one of the things Savannah James isn't fond of in her husband's routines. The King revealed that she hates it whenever he follows his strict sleeping schedule.

“(Savannah) gets mad at me when it’s time for me to go to bed," LeBron said. "That’s how much I love, sleep, and take care of my body. But about nine o’clock at night. I’m like, ‘What time, what time are you going to bed?’’ She’s like, ‘You’re going to sleep?’ Yeah, like, I am.”

Looking at the way James performed in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was a lackluster outing for the King. He scored 19 points, which wasn't enough to help the LA Lakers beat Edwards and the Wolves. Hopefully, LeBron got all the rest he could to redeem himself in Game 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More