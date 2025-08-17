  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dennis Rodman
  • "Love when you get them light-skinned Black b***h": Dennis Rodman seemingly pushes streamer NEON into awkward spot by forcing hand around girlfriend

"Love when you get them light-skinned Black b***h": Dennis Rodman seemingly pushes streamer NEON into awkward spot by forcing hand around girlfriend

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 17, 2025 15:25 GMT
Dennis Rodman seemingly pushes streamer NEON into awkward spot by forcing hand around girlfriend
Dennis Rodman seemingly pushes streamer NEON into awkward spot by forcing hand around girlfriend (Credits: Getty and IG/@n3onsingh)

Putting Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman, who is known for his outspoken and bold personality, on a livestream with NEON seemed to be a recipe for disaster. Rodman proved this true after putting the streamer in an awkward position during his livestream on Saturday.

Ad

During an interaction with NEON, Rodman grabbed the streamer by his arm and moved him closer to his girlfriend, Yella Yella. The five-time NBA champion then wrapped the streamer’s arm around her and made a crude comment that left many fans shocked.

“Love when you get them light-skinned Black b****,” Rodman said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Rodman spoke in a playful tone, his jarring comment seemingly left the streamer uncomfortable as he nervously removed his hand from Yella Yella’s shoulders. The NBA legend’s crude remark and NEON’s massive fan following resulted in the clip going viral on social media, where it has now amassed more than 130,000 views.

Dennis Rodman and Yella Yella have been in a relationship since 2022, which wasn’t confirmed until Rodman got the likeness of the singer tattooed on his face in 2023. Accustomed to his humor, Yella Yella laughed off his comment to NEON.

Ad

Travis Hunter catches a wild stray from Dennis Rodman during a livestream with NEON

Later during the same livestream, Dennis Rodman and Yella Yella sat down to answer some questions for NEON. The streamer sought Rodman’s advice on how he could become the best version of himself.

The Bulls legend, completely unprompted, brought up Travis Hunter to answer the question.

Ad
“Just don't be Travis Hunter. I'm sorry, breaking news. What the hell? Sorry about that, guys. All this sh*t is real or not, it's fake news."
Ad

His comment on Hunter seemed to point towards the controversial situation with his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee.

Rodman seemingly knew that his comment crossed a line as he immediately broke out into a high-energy apology while Yella Yella and NEON laughed uncomfortably. It was another moment that reflected the bold and unapologetic personality that he is known for.

Even more than two decades after his retirement, Dennis Rodman remains one of the most polarizing figures to come out of the NBA. He retired in 2000 after 14 seasons in the league, playing for the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He retired with averages of 7.3 points and 13.1 rebounds through 911 games.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications