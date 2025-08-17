"Love when you get them light-skinned Black b***h": Dennis Rodman seemingly pushes streamer NEON into awkward spot by forcing hand around girlfriend

Putting Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman, who is known for his outspoken and bold personality, on a livestream with NEON seemed to be a recipe for disaster. Rodman proved this true after putting the streamer in an awkward position during his livestream on Saturday.During an interaction with NEON, Rodman grabbed the streamer by his arm and moved him closer to his girlfriend, Yella Yella. The five-time NBA champion then wrapped the streamer’s arm around her and made a crude comment that left many fans shocked.“Love when you get them light-skinned Black b****,” Rodman said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Rodman spoke in a playful tone, his jarring comment seemingly left the streamer uncomfortable as he nervously removed his hand from Yella Yella’s shoulders. The NBA legend’s crude remark and NEON’s massive fan following resulted in the clip going viral on social media, where it has now amassed more than 130,000 views.Dennis Rodman and Yella Yella have been in a relationship since 2022, which wasn’t confirmed until Rodman got the likeness of the singer tattooed on his face in 2023. Accustomed to his humor, Yella Yella laughed off his comment to NEON.Travis Hunter catches a wild stray from Dennis Rodman during a livestream with NEONLater during the same livestream, Dennis Rodman and Yella Yella sat down to answer some questions for NEON. The streamer sought Rodman’s advice on how he could become the best version of himself.The Bulls legend, completely unprompted, brought up Travis Hunter to answer the question.“Just don't be Travis Hunter. I'm sorry, breaking news. What the hell? Sorry about that, guys. All this sh*t is real or not, it's fake news.&quot;His comment on Hunter seemed to point towards the controversial situation with his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee.Rodman seemingly knew that his comment crossed a line as he immediately broke out into a high-energy apology while Yella Yella and NEON laughed uncomfortably. It was another moment that reflected the bold and unapologetic personality that he is known for.Even more than two decades after his retirement, Dennis Rodman remains one of the most polarizing figures to come out of the NBA. He retired in 2000 after 14 seasons in the league, playing for the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He retired with averages of 7.3 points and 13.1 rebounds through 911 games.