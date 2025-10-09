"Love that he got drafted to Utah": Kevin Durant gets real on Ace Bailey's prospects after epic debut clash 

Kevin Durant had high praise for Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey after the Houston Rockets’ preseason game against Utah on Wednesday. Houston won the matchup 140-127. Kevin Durant led the way with 20 points and two rebounds on 7-for-10 shooting. Amen Thompson was also key, finishing with 19 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

Ad

The Jazz, meanwhile, depended on Bailey, who recorded a game-high 25 points and six rebounds, shooting 11-for-16. It was an impressive performance from the rookie, especially considering this was his first game against NBA talent.

Speaking to the media after Wednesday’s game, Kevin Durant expressed his excitement about Ace Bailey being a part of the Utah Jazz, complimenting the team's developmental program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Dynamic player, I think that he’s going to be a hell of a player,” Durant said. “I love that he got drafted to Utah; they have a good developmental program over there, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he progresses.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I’m expecting a big year for him and a big career for him. Tonight he showed what he could do.” (Timestamp: 03:00)

Ad

Bailey did a little bit of everything for the Jazz, adding three assists, two steals and a block to his already impressive stat line. If his performance against Houston is any indication, the No. 5 pick of the 2025 draft is in for a big rookie season.

"You brand new here boy": Kevin Durant gets real with Ace Bailey after trash talk attempt

In the second quarter of the Rockets-Jazz matchup on Monday, Utah's rookie sensation Ace Bailey directed some trash talk towards Kevin Durant, who stood at the free-throw line ready to shoot.

Ad

Durant clapped back with a humbling statement, reminding the rookie of his status in the league.

"You’re new here. You brand new here boy. Why your a** talkin … sit your a** down,” Durant said.

Durant is widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history. For the Jazz's No. 5 pick to pick a fight with him shows the amount of confidence the 6-foot-7 guard carries.

Bailey is off to a strong start this preseason and will look to keep it going in the Jazz's next game. Utah will return to action on Friday, taking on the San Antonio Spurs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More