"LOVE that kid!! Been in his ear since day 1" - LeBron James takes to Twitter to congratulate Dejounte Murray on getting an All-Star berth, Rich Paul also chimes in

LeBron James shared his admiration for Dejounte Murray in his latest tweet. The four-time NBA champion was quick to congratulate Murray on being picked for this year's All-Star team.

The San Antonio Spurs #5 was named as Draymond Green's replacement by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Green, who is recovering from a disc issue in his back, will not make an All-Star appearance this season.

James, who will appear in the 18th All-Star game of his career, took to Twitter to congratulate Dejounte Murray and share his support for the player. He reshared a tweet by Rich Paul, founder of Klutch Sports and LeBron James' agent, and wrote:

"LOVE that kid!! Been in his ear since day 1. PROUD OF YOU @DejounteMurray"

Paul, an aggressive agent known for a few breakthrough deals, manages some of the biggest names in the league including Zach LaVine, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James.

In fact, Dejounte Murray is Paul's client as well. So when the former made the All-Star team, he quickly took to Twitter to share how the Washington graduate was once undermined by the league.

Rich Paul @RichPaul4 #AllGrindNoGimmicks I was told at @DejounteMurray had background issues. He was passed up by several teams because of it, left in the green room! Today he’s an AllStar!! #TheyDontGetToDefineUs I was told at @DejounteMurray had background issues. He was passed up by several teams because of it, left in the green room! Today he’s an AllStar!! #TheyDontGetToDefineUs #AllGrindNoGimmicks

The 25-year-old point guard has been a vocal admirer of James since his arrival into the league. In an Instagram post dated August 16, 2019, Dejounte Murray confessed that LeBron James was like a big brother to him.

Still Crazy To Me How @kingjames Been My Fav Player Since He Was A Rookie And He Turned Into A Big Brother That I Can Call On About Whatever!! #TheGOAT Oh Yeah I Ain’t Never Lost To You Either And Look To Add On To Them Wins Soon!

LeBron James and Dejounte Murray will be a part of the Western Conference Lineup

The All-Star weekend is scheduled to happen from February 18-20. The 71st NBA All-Star game, which will feature the biggest stars of the Western Conference and Eastern Conference clash with each other, will be played on Sunday, February 20th.

Murray is the latest entry into the West's lineup after Draymond Green announced he will miss the game to facilitate his recovery. Murray, who is in his fifth season, has put up career-best numbers so far.

Dejounte Murray @DejounteMurray 🏽 twitter.com/dejountemurray… Dejounte Murray @DejounteMurray #Grind I Want To Play In A NBA ALL STAR GAME One Day I Want To Play In A NBA ALL STAR GAME One Day 💯🏀 #Grind I Remember Sitting In The Green Room And Being Judged Cause Of My Past As A Kid And The @spurs Knew I Didn’t Have Guidance And Needed A Opportunity. I Remember Tearing My ACL And People Thought It Was Over For Me. Wow I’m Thankful And Grateful! It’s A Reality Now. Thank You God I Remember Sitting In The Green Room And Being Judged Cause Of My Past As A Kid And The @spurs Knew I Didn’t Have Guidance And Needed A Opportunity. I Remember Tearing My ACL And People Thought It Was Over For Me. Wow I’m Thankful And Grateful! It’s A Reality Now. Thank You God🙏🏽 twitter.com/dejountemurray…

He is currently averaging 19.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.4 rebounds per game. He also leads the league in steals per game (2.1 steals).

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers star is currently averaging 29.1 points, 6.4 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. Murray is also averaging the most three-pointers per game in his career. Although he has missed 16 games this season due to injuries and one due to suspension, his performance is still beyond impressive.

