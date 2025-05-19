"Love that kid from Duke" - Jason Kidd confirms Cooper Flagg as Mavericks' draft night pick

The Dallas Mavericks are inclined to draft former Duke star Cooper Flagg at the 2025 NBA Draft. The Mavericks have the chance to redeem themselves after they secured the No. 1 pick at the draft lottery. After their blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers, they could replace him with Flagg.

The 6-foot-10 forward is the favorite to be drafted in June. While the Mavericks could consider drafting plenty of young stars, it looks like Flagg is Dallas' future.

The organization isn't even considering trading the pick. Per reports, Dallas isn't interested in trading the pick for an All-Star on draft night.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd appeared on the "DLLS Mavs Podcast" and he was asked about the team's future. Specifically, Kidd had to answer which prospect the franchise planned to draft, to which the former NBA All-Star revealed the team's interest in Flagg.

"We love that kid from Duke," Kidd said. "Been studying him a little bit, that's the answer. That's the real answer... Right now, I'm studying the young man that used to play at Duke."

The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready to welcome Cooper Flagg to the team. During Kidd's appearance on the podcast, he hinted that they could put him in any position, including center. The 2011 champion emphasized that the explosive wing player could be utilized as a shooting guard.

"I think when you talk about being able to play two through four, and in today's game, you might be able to sneak him around the five... But I think you can play him at the two."

Flagg has shown promise and the Mavericks are excited to draft him and pair him with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.

Cooper Flagg compared to multiple elite stars

Per ESPN's scouting report, Cooper Flagg's in-prime comparison would be Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Recently, an NBA scout named-dropped a few other players comparable to Flagg's game.

The scout said Flagg has a mix of Tatum, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner.

“Cooper Flagg has a mixture of Giannis, Tatum, George, and Wagner all in one,” the unnamed scout said.

Earlier, ESPN named several star players that Flagg emulated - including Lamar Odom, Kawhi Leonard, and Scottie Pippen - as he proved to be an all-around player in his lone Duke season: 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. While his defensive stats were modest, he managed 1.4 blocks and steals per game in college.

