“Love when my killys bring out retros”: Kevin Durant gives props to Caleb Love's on-court vintage flair

Kevin Durant could not hold himself from praising Arizona Wildcats star guard Caleb Love. Called one of the most dynamic and electrifying current college basketball players, Love got the attention of the Phoenix Suns forward.

Love, the leading scorer for No. 10 Arizona (12-3), had 23 points and six assists in a 92-73 win over Utah on Saturday. His breathtaking dunk against Utah has garnered significant attention, even being hailed as the dunk of the year in college basketball.

Caleb Love, who helped the North Carolina Tar Heels to the 2022 NCAA title game as a sophomore, laced up in the Nike KD 6. The shoes are from Kevin Durant's signature Nike line.

KD on Sunday put up an Instagram story featuring the flying Love dunking against the Utah Utes:

“Love when my killys bring out retros.”

Kevin Durant got Caleb Love on his Instagram story

Against Utah, Caleb Love delivered a stellar performance, particularly in the crucial second half, where he emerged as a decisive force for Arizona. Love had 15 of his 23 points during a pivotal stretch in the second half to help the Wildcats pull away.

Adidas slammed Kevin Durant in a cryptic post

Adidas caused a stir on Dec. 1 when a post from its social media account criticized 13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant as "dusty."

This bold move came after Durant turned down a request to wear a newly released Adidas shoe as part of a partnership with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, further fueling the ongoing rivalry between Adidas and Nike, which Durant endorses through a lifetime partnership.

The interaction was sparked by a video from Nice Kicks in which Edwards asked Durant to sport a pair of his Adidas shoes, to which Durant bluntly responded:

"Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers."

Adidas responded:

"u dusty bouta retire soon anyway," before deleting the post and following up with a comment claiming it was meant to be sent from a burner account.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant's stance against wearing Adidas shoes aligns with his long-term, highly lucrative partnership with Nike, which he entered into in 2007 for an estimated $300 million.

His position is also underlined by his significant off-court endorsement deals, including Coinbase and NBA Top Shot, contributing to his status as the 10th-highest-paid athlete globally, according to Forbes' earnings estimates.