"Love you old man" - Tyrese Haliburton honors his dad’s birthday with heartfelt message & pics from nostalgic childhood memories

Tyrese Haliburton's father John Haliburton turned 68 on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The Indiana Pacers star made several posts on his social media dedicated to his father on his special day.

He posted a series of throwback pictures with his father on his Instagram story. Haliburton also captioned the posts with some heartfelt lovely captions.

In the first picture on his IG story, Haliburton was seen with his father in a youth basketball camp. The son-father duo had big smiles on their faces.

"Happy Birthday Pops! Big 68!," Haliburton wrote in the caption.

Tyrese Haliburton's IG story [Credit: IG/@tyresehaliburton]

In another picture, he was dapping his father after one of the games. In the caption, the Pacers star thanked his father for his love and passion.

"Thankful for your passion and your love," he wrote.

[Credit: IG/@tyresehaliburton]

The Pacers guard also posted a throwback picture from his childhood featuring his father and his younger brother Marcel.

[Credit: IG/@tyresehaliburton]

One of the pictures in the post featured the father-son duo after Haliburton, along with Team USA, won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

"Love you Old Man!❤️," he wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@tyresehaliburton]

Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones shares wholesome post on his father's birthday

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones also wished the Pacers star's father on his birthday. She posted a collage with Haliburton's father. Some of the pictures included them cheering on Haliburton from the stands. One of the pictures in the collage showed them taking a camel ride in the desert.

"happy birthday to the 🐐 !!! Love you so much John & so thankful you're in my life! 💛," Jones wrote in the caption of the story.

[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]

Tyrese and Jade Jones have been together since they were in college at Iowa State. Jones was one of the cheerleaders on the cheerleader squad for the basketball team. Jones currently teaches at Walcott Elementary School in Iowa.

Tyrese Haliburton was born in 2000, to John and Brenda Haliburton. The Pacers star's gets his basketball gene from his father, who is a former basketball coach and a referee. It was his father who got Haliburton interested in playing basketball.

According to People, when John coached the women's basketball team, he also brought Tyrese to practice on the court. Last season, the Pacers star revealed that when he was growing up, his father always made him watch Magic Johnson's highlights.

Interestingly, Magic congratulated Haliburton and called him "Little Magic" when Haliburton was drafted into the NBA

