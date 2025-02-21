"Love pay check but don’t work on the body": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper takes veiled shot at Luka Doncic amid sluggish start

Over the past year, Ron Harper has become a prominent figure in the NBA social media landscape. The former champion is constantly firing off his opinions online, recently taking aim at Luka Doncic.

Ad

Ahead of the deadline, Doncic saw himself traded to the Lakers in what many have dubbed the most shocking move in league history. Since the league-altering deal, the narrative hanging over him is that the Mavericks dealt him because of his poor conditioning.

Doncic has returned to action following the trade but hasn't looked like the player we're accustomed to seeing. Coming off a poor shooting performance against the Charlotte Hornets, Ron Harper asked a fan's opinion on Doncic. He then called out LA's newest star on X (formerly Twitter). Harper too claimed that Doncic doesn't work hard to keep his body in proper shape.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Players love the pay check but don’t work on the body to stay in shape!!!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doncic did a little bit of everything in the Lakers' loss to the Hornets Wednesday, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. However, his offensive struggles were apparent throughout the game. Doncic ended the night shooting 5-for-18 from the field and 1-for-9 from beyond the arc.

During his playing career, Harper saw up close how dedicated a top star is when it comes to their physical health. He spent five seasons on the Chicago Bulls, where he won three championships alongside Michael Jordan.

Ad

Ron Harper gives his take on why the Mavericks didn't give Luka Doncic a supermax contract

Aside from firing off his takes on social media, Ron Harper engages with fans online from time to time. In a recent thread, he gave his thoughts on another key aspect of the Luka Doncic trade.

Outside of concerns regarding his conditioning, Doncic's contract also reportedly played a factor in the Dallas Mavericks moving him. He is eligible for an extension this summer, and Dallas could have offered a supermax that would make him the highest-paid player in history. Skeptical about committing to a player long-term at such a massive number, the Mavs decided to trade Doncic for Anthony Davis.

Ad

Over the weekend, Ron Harper was one of many people to sound off against the new All-Star Game format. In the thread, an NBA fan asked why he thinks the Mavericks didn't want to pay Doncic a supermax. Harper couldn't give a definitive answer, but tossed out the idea that the Mavericks saw something with him they didn't like.

"Cause they was with him every day and didn’t like something about him.. I wasn’t with the team everyday so it would be a guess if I said anything."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Following such a massive trade, all eyes are now on Doncic. There are certain expectations when playing for a team like the Lakers, and he'll be called upon to yield big dividends as a star-level talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback