"Love that... Lil man smooth and locked in"- LeBron James gives his stamp of approval to Draymond Green's son, DJ

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to a Instagram collab post by Sportscenter and ESPN on his Instagram story.

The story featured DJ Green, son of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. The young boy was seen handing out masks and other safety kit items to the players during the match between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors.

James tagged the post in his story and captioned it:

"Love that...Lil man too smooth and locked in."

The Golden State Warriors bench responded kindly to DJ's effort by offering high fives for his hard work.

The Warriors went on to defeat the Sacramento Kings 113-98 to improve to 25-6 on the season.

LeBron James approves of DJ Green's actions to help players in the Golden State Warriors

LeBron James looks on at an LA Lakers game

Although it seems like a small gesture, DJ Green's efforts reflect a much larger picture in today's society. The Omicron variant of Covid019 has hit the world and situations continue to worsen by the day. DJ's action will only reinforce that safety is of prime importance at the moment.

LeBron James himself has been a spokesperson on the matter. He is often viewed as an elderstatesman within the fraternity of NBA players. Hence, his gesture of recognizing DJ's hard work goes a long way in establishing a notion of compliance.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn So far, 63 NBA players have entered into Covid protocols this season -- including 47 in December. Two head coaches -- Indiana's Rick Carlisle and Sacramento's Alvin Gentry and one top team executive -- Toronto's Masai Ujiri -- are also in protocols. So far, 63 NBA players have entered into Covid protocols this season -- including 47 in December. Two head coaches -- Indiana's Rick Carlisle and Sacramento's Alvin Gentry and one top team executive -- Toronto's Masai Ujiri -- are also in protocols.

The league has been rocked by the recent spread of the coronavirus. Teams like Brooklyn Nets are already suffering from a lack of rotation as a majority of their squad has been ruled out due to Covid-19.

LeBron James' LA Lakers are among those teams who have been badly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak in the NBA. With over five players on their roster sitting out games due to medical protocols, the need of the hour for many teams is to ensure the safety of their players.

LA Lakers also have a fresh problem since their head coach Frank Vogel has also been placed in the health and safety protocols.

Edited by Diptanil Roy