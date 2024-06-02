"Love you tremendously": Malik Beasley elated after his wife Montana Yao drops original rap snippet

Malik Beasley may have been gone in the NBA playoffs after his Milwaukee Bucks bounced in the first round. Beasley is enjoying his offseason, and on Sunday, he showed support for his wife, Montana Yao.

In an Instagram reel posted by his wife, Beasley showed great admiration for his wife’s songwriting and rapping skills.

“LOVE YOU TREMENDOUSLY,” Beasley commented.

The video showed Montana Yao in her car, rapping to her written lyrics. In the caption, she vowed to try to spend more time recording her sessions.

Malik Beasley's comment

Yao and Beasley have been looking strong as a couple since their relationship hit a rough patch in December 2020, when photos circulated of Beasley, then with the Minnesota Timberwolves, holding hands with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. Yao subsequently filed for divorce as soon as the pictures made headlines.

A few months later, Beasley ended his relationship with Pippen and reconciled with Yao after publicly posting his apology on Instagram.

The two have since been on an upward trajectory as they had their second child in November 2022. Their first child was born in 2019, a year before the couple married.

Malik Beasley hilariously commented on Montana Yao's IG post

Malik Beasley has certainly been cherishing his time with his wife.

In Montana Yao's post in February, Beasley raved about his wife as she wore a black, see-through dress while holding a red rose.

"Trying to eat that up 😜" he commented in a post.

Instagram replies

Yao was a mainstay at Milwaukee Bucks games last season as she supported her husband's play alongside stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While he will enter free agency this offseason, Beasley will surely attract attention from teams after averaging 11.3 points, on 41.3% shooting from the 3-point area on 6.9 attempts per game.

Last year, he signed a one-year contract worth $2.7 million. In the year before, he finished his four-year, $60 million contract with the LA Lakers after signing it with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Basketball Reference, Beasley has gained over $51 million in playing basketball.

He was a regular starter for the Bucks in the 2023-2024 season, starting 77 of the 79 games he played.