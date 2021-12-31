"Love y’all coming straight from the King’s Throne!" - LeBron James with an emphatic message of gratitude for the love and wishes on his 37th birthday

LeBron James celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday, December 30. His loved ones poured in with wishes and sent him lots of love on the joyous occasion. LeBron was highly appreciative of it and sent out a special message to everyone on his Instagram handle.

Superstars like Kylian Mbappe, David Beckham, Magic Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Michael B. Jordan were among the famous personalities who wished the King. There were many highlight reels and videos of his glorious career, making rounds around the internet.

Appreciating everyone for all the love they had bestowed upon him, King James wrote in the caption on his Instagram post, which read as:

"37 of them thangs around the ☀️! Rumble Young Man Rumble!! I appreciate all the love today from family, friends, partners, associates, colleague, fans and haters for the bday wishes!! Been a great one and still 2 and half hours left! Love y’all coming straight from the King’s Throne!"

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the game of basketball. He has had one of the best careers and is on his way to achieving a lot more success. Many players in the league send in their love and respect on his birthday.

The King reposted a lot of those wishes to his Instagram story, which, considering his packed schedule, is something extremely appreciative.

LeBron James has been a true sporting legend

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James made a huge name for himself in his college days itself. He was one of the most hyped prospects coming into the league. Just like everyone expected, he was picked number one in the draft and from there on, he has never looked back. LeBron has won every accolade available in the game and has become one of the most influential personalities in the country.

His game speaks for itself. Although he has been on the receiving end of criticism many times in his career, the Kid from Akron believes in responding to them by showing off his brilliance on the court.

The four time NBA champion is also a philanthropist and does a lot for his community. He has never shied away from using his platform to talk about social issues, which makes him a true legend.

At the age of 37, LeBron is a living example of how hard work and determination will help you achieve success in the long run. The LA Lakers' poor run has not stopped him from putting up the numbers he is used to delivering. King James is averaging 28.0 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 6.8 APG in 24 appearances.

ESPN @espn



The 👑 turns 37 today.



(via ari_fararooy/Instagram) This @KingJames edit is tough 🔥The 👑 turns 37 today.(via ari_fararooy/Instagram) This @KingJames edit is tough 🔥The 👑 turns 37 today. (via ari_fararooy/Instagram) https://t.co/RPpTSrDbt9

Although injuries affected him earlier this season, LeBron has proven his resilience by putting in a lot of work. Even in Year 19, LeBron is considered to be one of the top names in the game. This is a clear indication of his legacy. LeBron James will inevitably call curtains on his career someday.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, till that day arrives, it is certain that basketball fans will always see LeBron James deliver his 100% on the court.

Edited by Rohit Mishra