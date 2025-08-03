  • home icon
"Love You": Scottie Pippen shares heartfelt picture and message after linking up with daughter, Taylor Pippen

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 03, 2025 10:48 GMT
&quot;Love You&quot;: Scottie Pippen shares heartfelt picture and message after linking up with daughter Taylor Pippen (Source: Imagn)
"Love You": Scottie Pippen shares heartfelt picture and message after linking up with daughter Taylor Pippen (Source: Imagn)

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen shared a heartfelt photo with his daughter, Taylor Pippen, after they reunited in Chicago. Born to Pippen and his ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby, the former NBA star sent her a loving message following their meet-up.

Linking to celebrate Taylor's birthday, Pippen posted a picture on Instagram with a short birthday wish in the caption.

" In the Chi with the birthday girl 🎈 Love you @taypippen," Pippen wrote.
Pippen and his daughter were at a restaurant, smiling at the camera for the picture. Taylor wore a multi-colored top with jeans, while Pippen sported a black shirt and black jeans, with a white hoodie wrapped around his torso. His daughter responded to the post with a three-word message.

"Love you lots 🫶🏾 🫶🏾," she commented.
Taylor Pippen responds to Scottie Pippen&#039;s post (Source: Instagram/ Scottie Pippen)
Taylor Pippen responds to Scottie Pippen's post (Source: Instagram/ Scottie Pippen)

Taylor is Pippen's eldest daughter, born on July 20, 1994. Following in her father's athletic footsteps, she pursued volleyball and played for the Southern Illinois Salukis. In 2016, she signed with Spanish club Voleibol Haris and won the National Volleyball Cup during her stint with the team.

She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University and transitioned into finance after her stint in Spain. As per her LinkedIn profile, Taylor joined Wintrust Commercial Banking in 2016 as a credit analyst. She remained with the company for five years, earning a promotion to Assistant Vice President during her time there.

In 2021, she joined JPMorgan, where she currently works as a Vice President, Middle Market Banker. Pippen also works as a curator for Golden Hour, a community driven by music and culture.

Taylor Pippen once claimed Scottie Pippen "never wanted to meet" her

Scottie Pippen and his eldest daughter, Taylor, didn't have the best start to their relationship. Born to Pippen's ex-girlfriend, the Chicago Bulls legend denied custody of her at first and only admitted to being her father after a lawsuit and a DNA test.

In an interview with El Mundo in 2016, Taylor opened up on her relationship with her, claiming he "never wanted to meet" her.

"I don’t know what he is like as a father. He never wanted to meet me. He decided that it would be like that, and I prefer not to dwell on the matter too much," she expressed.

Despite earlier struggles in their relationship, the father and daughter appear to have mended their bond.

