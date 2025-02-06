"Loves that Adelson money" - Mavericks fans irate as days after Luka Doncic trade, governor advocates legalizing gambling benefitting casino owners

The Dallas Mavericks fans online expressed their feelings on the Texas' governor's decision after the Luka Doncic trade. On Thursday a fan opened a discussion in the NBA subreddit reporting on Texas' governor Greg Abbott's positive stance in favor of legalization of sports gambling.

The Mavs fan on the subreddit joined the discussion and expressed their thoughts in their comments. One fan commented on the reported ties between Abbott and LV gambling tycoon Sheldon Adelson.

"Loves that Adelson money 💴 💴 💦 💦"

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed their sentiments.

"He’s courting the Adelsons for an eventual shot at the presidency," A fan said.

"The Adelsons are the real winners of this trade deadline. Getting both rid of Palestine and legalized gambling in Texas is well worth giving up on Luka," another fan said.

"They called his bluff by trading Luka lmao wow man they could have at least waited a bit before announcing his change of heart 😭 they really don’t care what the masses think. Money over everything," another fan said.

Fans comment on Greg Abbott's support for sports gambling.

One fan called out the scenario to be nothing less than corruption.

"It’s Corruption. Nothing less."

"FanDuel about to get more donations," another fan said.

Fans comment on Greg Abbott's stance on Sports Gambling in Texas.

The discussion author linked an article by Jeremy Wallace from the Houston Chronicle as his source for the report. The article showed the duality in Abbott's stance concerning sports gambling. He used to be against it but after his reelection and Luka Doncic's trade, he now supports the legislation.

"Grateful for this amazing opportunity": Luka Doncic shares his feelings on his new NBA journey

The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade sent shockwaves through the entire basketball community. The trade was kept under wraps until the final moments and no one knew about it. Doncic was stunned when he heard the news but on Sunday, he gathered his thoughts and spoke his mind on the trade.

The Lakers' X, formerly Twitter, handle shared a welcoming post for the Slovenian international on Sunday. Doncic reshared the post with his thoughts in the caption of his upload.

"Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal - to win championships."

Luka Doncic is a five-time All-Star who led his team to the NBA finals last season. He has played 22 games for the Mavs and is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season. He is yet to make his Lakers debut but the fans can expect to see him soon in purple and gold colors.

