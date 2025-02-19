"Loves taking out the hot hand" - Fans troll Steve Kerr for joke about taking Kevin Durant off amid hot shooting against Serbia

Steve Kerr sidelined Kevin Durant in Team USA’s preparation phase for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Kerr, who coached KD to two championships in three years in the NBA, wanted the sharpshooter to rest his injured calf. The Golden State Warriors tactician eventually let the former MVP play in the Group C opener against Serbia.

Despite hardly playing 5-on-5 games before the Olympics, Durant came out hot. He hit his first eight shots, prompting Kerr to joke on the sidelines if anybody on his coaching staff wanted to take out KD.

"Wanna get him out?" Kerr said.

Fans reacted to the scene that was featured on the “Court of Gold” documentary from Netflix:

“Kerr loves taking out the hot hand”

One fan said:

“He’s probably saying that every time Steph’s on a heater”

Another fan added:

“bro has to be a spy for the other countries”

@ceolounge continued:

“Lmfao why would he think thats funny”

@kung_jook stayed in the same vein:

“Classic Steve Kerr man... you know he was definitely serious too”

When Kerr made the Kevin Durant joke, none of his assistant coaches bothered to reply. Erik Spoelstra, who sat beside Kerr, did not seem to hear the joke as he was concentrating on the action. Mark Few refused to say anything as well.

Over the years, critics have accused Kerr of pulling out the player with the hot hand. He has supposedly done it with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant on different occasions.

Against Serbia, Kerr limited Durant to 17 minutes. The USA men’s basketball Olympics leading scorer still finished with a game-high 23 points behind 8-for-9 efficiency. KD went 5-for-5 from deep and made both of his free throws. The impressive display boosted Team USA to a 110-84 rout of Nikola Jokic and Co.

Behind Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry, Steve Kerr coached Team USA to the 2024 Paris Olympics gold

Kevin Durant’s scorching hot start was the jumping point Team USA needed to rule the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball. After beating Serbia, they beat South Sudan, who had given them a scare in an exhibition game, and Puerto Rico.

Steve Kerr coached the Americans to a flawless 122-87 beatdown of the outmatched Brazilians. Team USA went ahead by 10 points in the first 10 minutes and never looked back.

The rematch against Serbia in the semifinal was arguably the game of the tournament. Steph Curry scattered 36 points to help push the Americans to the gold medal game with a 95-91 win. Kevin Durant failed to score for nearly three quarters before dropping seven points in the fourth quarter.

Steve Kerr’s prized Golden State Warriors point guard again showed up big time in the finals against France. Team USA never relinquished the lead it took from the hosts midway through the second quarter. The Americans won 98-87 for the fifth straight gold medal. Kevin Durant made history as the only men’s basketball player with four Olympic golds.

