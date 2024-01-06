"Low-key eyeing Bronny's father instead": NBA fans react to Miami Heat scouting Bronny James as LeBron James reunion speculation heats up

LeBron James led the Miami Heat to four NBA Finals appearances and two championships in four seasons (2010-11 to 2013-14) with the team. Heat president Pat Riley said that “King James” is welcome to return after the Akron, Ohio native returned to Cleveland in the summer of 2014. Nearly a decade since playing for the Heat, Riley might be giving the four-time MVP the biggest incentive to return to South Beach next season.

Reports have emerged that the Heat are monitoring Bronny James, James’ eldest son, who is now playing for the USC Trojans. The former Sierra Canyon high school superstar has had a challenging start to his college basketball career. The younger James collapsed while practicing with his teammates due to a heart condition.

Fans on X/Twitter reacted to the news of the Heat's reported interest in James Jr.:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Low key eyeing Bronny's father instead"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LeBron James’ son eventually recovered and is now helping the Trojans win the Pac-12 Tournament. The Trojans are easing him back but expect the youngster to go full throttle at some point. Despite what he went through, some scouts believe the younger James could still land in the top 20 of the 2024 NBA draft.

A few teams who are likely to end up in the lottery are even rumored to be considering drafting James if he makes himself available. Getting him is a 1-for-2 package as “King James” has already claimed several times that he will play for whichever team drafts his son.

More likely, though, the Trojan guard ends up somewhere between pick 15-20, a spot where the Miami Heat is likely headed. Pat Riley’s team is looking at the 20th pick to grab the younger James and bring back the NBA superstar to his old haunting grounds.

LeBron James could be taking his talents to South Beach for the second time in his career if the Miami Heat drafts Bronny James.

LeBron James’ contract allows him to play for whoever drafts Bronny James

LeBron James signed a two-year, $99.2 million max veteran contract extension with the LA Lakers on Aug. 8, 2022. The deal made him the highest career earner in NBA history. It also opened the door to play for the team that drafts Bronny James as it comes with a player option after this season.

James has said a few times that the biggest goal he has yet to accomplish in his career is playing with his son. He added that when the younger James is drafted, money will not matter to him. The NBA’s all-time points leader will go wherever his son goes.

Pat Riley is one of the shrewdest executives around. He and the rest of the NBA’s front offices have been thinking about this since the four-time champ swore to play with James Jr.