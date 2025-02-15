"Lower the rim or something?" - Anthony Edwards gingerly suggests unusual idea to increase offensive appeal in NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards weighed in on the ongoing debate about the league's style of play and its impact on viewership. With ratings down by 28% through the first 18 games of the 2024-25 season, per Front Office Sports, Edwards suggested to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday a rather unorthodox solution to the league's 3-point overreliance.

While Anthony Edwards' comment was made in jest, it highlighted the concerns that the league's old guards have long argued that the emphasis on threes has made the game less attractive. However, Edwards and other young players have adapted to this style of play, with Edwards himself leading the league in 3-pointers made this year with 227.

“What they want us to do? It's four people in the paint. ... You got Wemby. You got these boys. They tall. They big. They blocking shots, man. We not forcing our way to the paint every time. So, everybody can think what they want to think, ... The viewership is down. I don't know what they got to do, lower the rim or something?"

Despite the criticism, Edwards asserted that the game has simply evolved. However, the former No. 1 pick acknowledged that this style of play may not be for everyone, but he believes that it's essential to adapt to the game's changes.

The league has found itself at a crossroads, with viewership down. Despite a promising crop of young stars like Edwards and Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, some have attributed the ratings drop to other reasons like load management and the current style of play.

Anthony Edwards opens up on getting fined for expressing himself

Anthony Edwards expressed his concerns about the NBA's approach to player expression. While some argue that the league's reliance on 3-point shooting has led to declining TV ratings, Edwards also believes that players are not given enough freedom to be themselves on the court.

“I just wish we could celebrate without getting a tech,” Edwards told Complex in the same interview. “Let dudes get in each other face and stuff. Talk a little trash without T’ing them up real quick.”

Edwards' comments come from personal experience. He leads the league with 13 technical fouls this season, which have resulted in $285,000 in fines.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn

The penalties have included a $100,000 fine for using profane language during a postgame interview and a $75,000 fine for criticizing officials.

