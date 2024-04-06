"Lowkey Bob Myers leaked the video" - NBA fans jokingly blame former Warriors GM for Draymond Green leaked video

The 2022-23 Warriors season started with Draymond Green in headlines after he and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation at practice. The situation saw Green get in Poole’s face, shoving him before then punching him, knocking him to the ground and thrusting the Warriors’ hopes of back-to-back titles in jeopardy.

Although the situation quickly made its way around the NBA community, it was the video footage that truly cast the altercation into the spotlight. That led to questions surrounding Green’s future with the team heading into a contract year, and many wondering whether he and the Warriors would part ways.

On the flip side, with Poole and the Warriors veteran at odds, many also wondered if they could coexist. Although the two attempted to bury the hatchet, the team struggled throughout the season, with the Warriors front office dealing Poole to the Wizards over the summer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to former GM Bob Myers, on The Old Man & The Three, the Warriors front office never found who leaked the video of the altercation to the press. Although it turned the massive moment into a viral moment, thanks to the video, the team’s front office came up short of discovering the origin of the leak.

Fans were quick to react to the situation, sharing their thoughts on social media.

Expand Tweet

"Lowkey Bob Myers leaked the video so the Warriors could implode and left to preserve his legacy" - @Asensii20 (Twitter)

"We should be thanking the person who recorded it. That was an awesome leak." - @Doctahotdog (Twitter)

"Let’s look in the Mirror Bob" - @Stunna999_ (Twitter)

"Jordan Poole did it to get that bag" - @PlayByPlayBark (Twitter)

"This is just like requesting a police station to investigate a crime they committed" - @DrKevinDurant (Twitter)

"It was me, I can send the receipt from TMZ when they paid me for the vid" - @SMH24Yt_ (Twitter)

"It was him" - @BiggLynch (Twitter)

"Find the person who leaked and then what?" - @Mkisii_mmeru (Twitter)

"We couldn't pinpoint anybody" - Bob Myers on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole leaked video from Warriors practice

At the time of the altercation, word had gotten out that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a fight. While the situation was quick to dominate headlines, fans had no clue how intense the moment was and how tough of a punch the four-time champ landed.

When the video surfaced, though, everything changed. Suddenly the magnitude of the situation was understood by fans as they watched Jordan Poole fall to the floor following the punch. While in the past TMZ has acquired many exclusive videos, things were different this time.

The way many in the NBA community see things, what happens in practice should stay in practice. Punches have been thrown in the past, with word of altercations getting out, but it isn't often that video footage leaks.

At the time, reports indicated that the Golden State Warriors were aggressively investigating who leaked the footage to find the mole in their camp. As previously mentioned, though, Bob Myers indicated to JJ Redick that the team's investigation came up empty.

"I think the best I can answer that is we did not- we couldn't pinpoint anybody. It wasn't like we found someone. We looked. We looked. We tried a third party."

From the sounds of things, the source of the leak is likely to remain a mystery unless something changes.

Expand Tweet