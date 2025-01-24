The Oklahoma City Thunder faced off against the Dallas Mavericks in front of a friendly crowd at Paycom Center on Thursday night. This marked the final matchup of their regular season series, with the Thunder looking to finish the year with a tie after losing two of their last three versus Dallas.
In the absence of Luka Doncic, the Mavericks entered Thursday's contest as a heavy 11.5-point underdog in a chippy matchup that featured 33 combined fouls between the two sides. Facing a six-point deficit in the third quarter, Oklahoma City let frustrations boil over with a blatant foul.
Sixth-year wing Lu Dort was defending Kyrie Irving, who received a screen from Daniel Gafford when Dort hit Washington below the belt as he ran past the Mavericks big man's screen. Dort was called for a foul and ejected from the game because of the dirty play.
Fans on Reddit reacted to the play, calling Dort out for the foul.
"Lu Dort is speed running to become the next Draymond," a fan commented, comparing Dort to the Warriors forward.
"Straight palmed his b**ls wtf," another fan questioned, raising an eyebrow at the play.
"Ejected," a third fan pointed out. "OKC fans come get your boy."
Fans continued to shame Dort for the unnecessary foul.
"Lu Diddy," a fan commented.
"This brother needs help," a second fan added.
"100% intentional and should be an ejection," a third fan posted in agreement with the call.
Mavericks down Thunder behind third-quarter surge
The Mavericks went on to take down the Thunder 121-115, bouncing back from a two-game skid. Spencer Dinwiddie led the way for the Mavericks with a team-high 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting, connecting on half of his six 3-point attempts.
P.J. Washington dominated the glass for Dallas, adding 22 points on 6-of-16 shooting, grabbing a game-high 19 rebounds with three assists, three steals and two blocks in a strong individual effort. Dallas overcame 64 combined points between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
Williams led all scorers with 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting, connecting on four of his eight 3-pointers. He added seven assists, four rebounds and four steals. Gilgous-Alexander scored 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting, dishing out seven assists.
This win will give the Mavericks confidence entering a crucial matchup versus the Boston Celtics from Dallas on Saturday night.
