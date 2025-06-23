"Lucky Hali got hurt" - NBA fans downplay OKC Thunder's 2025 NBA championship win with help from Pacers' misfortune

The OKC Thunder are the 2025 NBA champions after beating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7. However, some fans are downplaying the Thunder's historic accomplishment due to Tyrese Haliburton's injury. Haliburton went down with a lower right leg injury in the first quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Indiana kept things tight in the second quarter, even taking a one-point lead at halftime. However, the Thunder had a fantastic run midway through the third period and never looked back. The Pacers tried their best, especially T.J. McConnell, to make a run, but Oklahoma City's defense was overwhelming.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 29 points, five rebounds and 12 assists, while Chet Holmgren contributed 18 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Williams scored 20 points, and Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace added 10 points each off the bench.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The OKC Thunder became the youngest team in NBA history to win a championship. It's also their first title in Oklahoma City since relocating from Seattle, with the franchise's last one in 1978.

Nevertheless, fans were not impressed because they still had a hard time beating a Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers team. Some even thought the Pacers could have won if the injury hadn't happened.

Here are some of the comments.

ktb.kendrick @ktbkendrick LINK Lucky Hali got hurt

Franny @FrannysPlays LINK DOES THIS TITLE COUNT??

Albert @Lakeshow_323 LINK I speak for ALL NBA fans when I say WE don’t count this ring. OKC is not a well deserved champion! Got very lucky!

CloneOnDaThrone @CloneOnDaThrone LINK Reminder that without free throws SGA scored 18 points on 29% FG shooting.

StockStorm @StockStormX LINK Should’ve been the PACERS man SMH!! If only Hali didn’t get injured…. 🙏 🙏

Bobby @Sportsfanbobby LINK Carried by injuries, scott foster, foul baiting, and dirty defense congrats

The OKC Thunder was the best team in the NBA during the regular season, so they were the favorites to win the title. They made things look easy in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies before being pushed to the limit by the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Things were easier in the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Indiana Pacers came to play in the NBA Finals. The Pacers could have won if Tyrese Haliburton was healthy, though that's a topic for discussion and debate for years to come.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander etches his name in OKC Thunder lore with NBA Finals MVP win

After his performance in Game 7, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2025 NBA Finals MVP. It was SGA's third MVP award this season, taking home the NBA MVP and Western Conference Finals MVP as well, cementing himself as one of the best players in franchise history.

SGA averaged 30.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in the NBA Finals. He shot 44.3% from the field, including 24.2% from beyond the arc, and 91.4% from the charity stripe. For those wondering, he averaged 10 free-throw attempts per game in the series.

Expand Tweet

The OKC Thunder has had so many great players over the past 30 years, but SGA was the only superstar to bring home an NBA title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More