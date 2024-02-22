“Luka is also a grandmaster in Overwatch”: NBA fans shellshocked amid Nikola Jokic’s ‘League of Legend’ frenzy

Nikola Jokic is easily one of the NBA’s most interesting players. “The Joker” isn’t the usual superstar that basketball fans have been accustomed to over the years. Jokic loves his horses and has been known to play online games.

After the All-Star Game, the reigning Finals MVP was pleasantly surprised by a reporter’s question. He was asked who he was “maining” in the popular game “League of Legends.” Jokic’s eyes lit up when the topic deviated from basketball.

The Denver Nuggets superstar giddily responded that he plays at the top and has been using the characters Urgot and Illaoi. Jokic might have great experience playing several of the over 100 characters in the said game.

Nikola Jokic’s knowledge and excitement had the fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacting:

“Luka is also a grandmaster in Overwatch, these dudes really some gamers”

Like Jokic, Luka Doncic has been known to play Overwatch. The Slovenian was discovered to be a fan of the game when he appeared on a Twitch stream by a user named m0xxy. Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks superstar goes by the name of Donatello when he competes and enjoys the game.

Most fans know that Nikola Jokic plays online games. He and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic have teamed up before to battle other gamers in Counter-Strike. Regardless of that information, many were still quite surprised that he could readily point out what he enjoys doing while playing League of Legends.

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic had a blast during the All-Star weekend

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic were starters on the Western Conference team that lost 211-186 to their Eastern Conference counterparts. The two, unsurprisingly, had a blast during the entire weekend. They have enviable chemistry that was tough to replicate.

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis gave a shout-out to the two Europeans for what they brought to the team. AD had so much fun just interacting with them and seeing how they tried to pull pranks on each other. On the court, that familiarity sizzled even when they did not take the game seriously.

On numerous occasions, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic involved others in their horseplay. During the halftime break of the All-Star game, Doncic and Jokic pulled a prank on Steph Curry. “Luka Legend” pretended to talk to Curry and brought the Golden State Warriors superstar under the basket. Once Curry was in place, Jokic came barreling out of nowhere to slam the ball over the unsuspecting Dubs point guard.

Most will not be surprised if Jokic and Doncic also play as teammates or even against each other in online games. They’re too competitive and fun not to be doing that as a form of entertainment outside of basketball.