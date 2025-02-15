"Luka better get a ring" - NBA fans react to Luka Doncic and Kobe Bryant's iconic interaction being immortalized by LA mural

LA Lakers' Luka Doncic hasn’t hit the ground running yet but he is already creating an impact in the city of Los Angeles. Fan page 'Kobe Murals' on X posted about a Luka Doncic and Kobe Bryant mural coming soon to the city of Los Angeles in his honor.

The move has triggered a reaction from fans on X. One fan jokingly posted that Doncic has to bring title No. 18 to the Crypto.com Arena with this latest act in his honor.

“Luka Better get them a ring If they doing all this just sayin”

Other fans shared the same sentiment:

“Luka gonna need to bring home a championship for all this,” a fan tweeted.

“Too early… let him first bring some rings to LA,” another fan added.

“Bro been there a week lol. Let him actually accomplish something there before doing all that,” a fan commented.

Other fans were just excited about the mural being made for the 2034-24 scoring champion.

“This will be cool,” a fan tweeted.

“LA treating Luka better than Dallas ever did,” a fan added.

“now this is what i like to see,” a fan commented.

Luka Doncic's performance so far with the Lakers has been impressive, considering he's just returning from a calf injury that kept him out for six weeks. In his debut game against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10, he scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists in just 23 minutes of play.

Although he was on a minutes restriction, he showed flashes of his incredible skill set, which included a highlight-reel outlet pass to LeBron James.

Doncic's shooting was a bit rusty. He recorded 5-for-14 from the field and 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. However, his passing vision and ability to create for his teammates were on full display.

Furthermore, his debut was also a special moment for Lakers fans, who welcomed him with open arms. The arena was filled with yellow T-shirts, which bore his name and number, and he received a standing ovation during pregame introductions.

Luka Doncic to Lakers a ‘gift,’ Utah Jazz GM says

Luka Doncic left the Dallas Mavericks for a stunning move to the LA Lakers in a deal that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. The trade was facilitated by the Utah Jazz, who took on the salary of Jalen Hood-Schifino and acquired two second-round picks.

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik described the trade as a "gift" for the Lakers, as he acknowledged that the Mavericks' decision to deal Doncic was a puzzling one. Zanik also noted that the Mavericks' motivation for the trade was to improve their defense and acquire a top-15 player in Davis.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn

“Look, I mean obviously, Rob Pelinka even said it in his press conference introducing Luka that it was a gift. And I think that’s how a lot of my colleagues, I don’t want to speak for them, but that’s how we all kind of felt.”

The Mavericks received Anthony Davis and Max Christie in return, a package that many considered underwhelming for a player of Doncic's caliber. The Mavericks, meanwhile, will now look to rebuild around Davis and other key players as they aim to repeat their last season's run to the NBA Finals.

