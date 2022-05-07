“Luka can also take some of the load off himself, literally by losing some damn weight” - NBA analyst believes despite his wizardry on offense Luka Doncic stinks on defense

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has been spectacular in the NBA playoffs. But his defense has been severely lacking. And TV personality Stephen A. Smith has called on the Slovenian to make some changes in that regard.

The Phoenix Suns had success targeting Doncic in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals because of his defensive deficiencies. They were able to extend their six-point lead to over 20 points late to take Game 2 by a 129-109 score.

If things continue in that manner, there will be no hope of a comeback for the Mavericks, despite Luka's brilliance on the offensive end. The Mavericks are currently down 2-0, and Doncic will have to do a lot more than score to dig them out of the hole. Game 3 is Friday night.

Smith sent a message to Doncic, suggesting ways to improve. On ESPN's "Stephen A's World," the analyst acknowledged the need to surround Doncic with talent but believes the All-Star guard needs to take better care of his body.

"Luka is a wizard on offense, and then his defense stinks," Smith said. "It's horrible.

"I know the Mavericks are still in desperate need of a supporting cast around their franchise player, ain't nobody denying that. They need another star who can take some off of Luka's shoulders. But Luka can also take some of the load off himself literally, by losing some damn weight.

"After that defensive performance in Game 2, Luka should be deep in thought about what he needs to do to raise his game defensively because Phoenix was picking on him. They were damn near bullying him.

"The Mavericks have to put more talent around Luka Doncic. Everybody knows that. But Luka has to do his part, too. His defense simply has to get better. He's a bad man on offense, but on defense, he's just bad, man."

There are not many great two-way players in the league. However, Doncic can be a threat on both ends with his size and body. To achieve that, he will have to move faster and successfully stay in front of his opponent.

Can Luka Doncic inspire the Dallas Mavericks to a comeback win against the Phoenix Suns?

Reggie Bullock, Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith, left to right, of the Dallas Mavericks

The Suns are the top seed in the Western Conference after finishing the regular season with the NBA's best record at 64-18. That's why it's difficult to see them give up a 2-0 series lead.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks showed it is possible after winning four straight against Phoenix in the 2021 NBA Finals.

NBA @NBA



🪄 Most points in NBA History over a player's first two playoff games.

🪄 First postseason triple-double in

🪄 31 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.7 APG in RD 1 of 2020 Playoffs.



SUNS/MAVS, 9:30pm/et on ESPN Luka Doncic's first playoff series was one to remember!🪄 Most points in NBA History over a player's first two playoff games.🪄 First postseason triple-double in @dallasmavs franchise history.🪄 31 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.7 APG in RD 1 of 2020 Playoffs.SUNS/MAVS, 9:30pm/et on ESPN Luka Doncic's first playoff series was one to remember!🪄 Most points in NBA History over a player's first two playoff games.🪄 First postseason triple-double in @dallasmavs franchise history.🪄 31 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.7 APG in RD 1 of 2020 Playoffs.SUNS/MAVS, 9:30pm/et on ESPN https://t.co/Ou92mKRN94

The Mavericks fared considerably well without Doncic in the first three games of their first-round series against the Utah Jazz, going up 2-1.

The supporting cast will need to replicate those performances if the Mavs are to have any hope of staying alive in the series. Coupled with Luka Doncic being just as lethal offensively, there is hope that the Mavericks can pull off a major upset.

Doncic has already shown what he can do offensively, averaging 40.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. The second-best scorer on the team is sixth man Maxi Kleber, who is averaging 14.0 ppg.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein