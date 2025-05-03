"Luka is coming to team up with Nikola Jokic" - LeBron James' bold Luka Doncic remarks trigger fans' speculation

LA Lakers star LeBron James' bold remarks regarding the future of his co-star Luka Doncic drew mixed reactions from fans on X on Friday.

In an article by ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Friday, the 21-time NBA All-Star said he will not try to convince the young superstar. James' comments were shared on X on Friday.

"No, that ain't my job," James told ESPN. "I know Luka knows how I feel about him. And ultimately, that trade happened for the future. That's not for me. Luka has to decide what he has to do with his future. He's [26] years old, I'm 40, so he can't be basing his career off me. That's just real.

"But I hope, obviously, [he stays long term]. Laker fans f***ing love him here. LA has accepted him. We love him as a teammate, as a brother. But ultimately, he's got to make a decision for him. S**t, I ain't going to be around much longer."

Several fans speculated that Doncic will join Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets next season.

"Because Luka is coming to team up with Nikola Jokic," one fan posted.

"Luka coming to Denver," another fan commented.

Several fans threw shots at James, saying the four-time champion is involved with Lakers' roster moves.

"'Bron is basically telling him to leave in a year because their front office is terrible," a fan tweeted.

"LeGM is retired from the roster building," another fan wrote.

"His last job is gonna be driving Luka away from LA and leaving them with no assets and no future, THATS MY GOAT," one fan said.

Here are other fan reactions:

"Luka will stay, but it will be very difficult to win a championship when you pay a player $50-$60 Mil and he is incapable of guarding any position on the floor," one fan commented.

"Luka gotta make his own decision, Bron ain’t gonna be here for long," another fan posted.

In 2025-26, Luka Doncic will be on the fourth season of his five-year, $215.2 million contract he signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2021. He has a $48.9 million player option in 2026-27 and could sign an extension with the Lakers this offseason.

James will turn 41 in 2025 and will enter what could be his 23rd NBA season. He has a $52.6 million player option next season.

Lakers approach crucial offseason as Luka Doncic's future could be secured

According to NBA insider Bobby Marks, the LA Lakers can offer Luka Doncic a four-year, $229 million extension on Aug. 2.

The five-time All-Star could also sign a three-year extension worth $165 million with a player option in 2028. Marks said this path could allow Doncic to sign a maximum contract in 2028 that would pay him 35% of the salary cap for five years.

In 28 regular-season games with LA, Luka Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists on 43.8% shooting (37.9% on 3-pointers). In the first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he put up 30.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 5.8 apg on 45.2% shooting (34.8% from downtown).

