Luka Doncic acknowledges 1 achievement with Lakers in 2 months that he didn't have in 6 years with Mavericks

Following the Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets on Friday, Luka Doncic acknowledged that it will be the first time he will get homecourt advantage in a playoff series. The 26-year-old is in his seventh season in the league. Doncic has only failed to make the playoffs twice, once during his rookie year and then during the 2022-23 season.

However, this will be the first time he will participate in the playoffs with homecourt advantage. He led the Dallas Mavericks to the fourth seed during the 2021-22 season. They faced the Jazz during the first round and had home-court advantage.

However, Luka Doncic missed the Mavs’ first two games at home. So, he has never experienced a home-court advantage. Nevertheless, he has been stellar, recording 30.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 50 career playoff games. The 26-year-old led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024.

Following Luka Doncic's trade to LA, he and LeBron James have combined to lead the Lakers to the third seed (50-31) in a tightly contested Western Conference. Doncic has been stellar, recording 27.8 points, 7.6 assists and 8.1 rebounds through 27 games for LA.

The Denver Nuggets and the Clippers, in fourth and fifth, respectively, trail them by one game. If the Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, they will have the third seed locked as we head into the 2024-25 NBA Playoffs.

Luka Doncic and the Lakers could face the Golden State Warriors in the first round

The Lakers hold the third seed in the West, while Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors sit sixth. If both teams win ton Sunday, they will lock in their places for the 2024-25 NBA Playoffs. So, there's a good chance that another playoff series in the Curry-James rivalry will soon begin.

Both teams have met four times during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers have gotten the better of Curry and Co. and lead the head-to-head 3-1. The Warriors' only win against LA this season came on April 3. It was their first game against the Lakers following the trade for Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors won 123-116 after Stephen Curry erupted for 37 points and six assists, while LeBron James recorded 33 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

With both being in the twilight of their careers, it could be the last time we see James and Curry face off in the playoffs. Fortunately, both have solid rosters around them, featuring stars like Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic.

