Luka Doncic allegedly expressed desire to reunite with Daniel Gafford after Lakers vs Mavericks

Luka Doncic went 2-0 against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, after leading the LA Lakers to a 112-97 win behind a 45-point performance. He looked uber-comfortable against the Mavericks' size and played their big lineups off the floor in the second half. Despite having a very different-looking roster in LA, Doncic is thriving.

However, LA's glaring hole at the five has been a concern. The Lakers got away with it against the Mavericks because of Doncic's excellence and the Mavericks' offensive struggles without a perimeter initiator in Kyrie Irving's absence. After the game, Doncic may have allegedly confirmed his interest in reuniting with one of the Mavericks' centers.

It was none other than 6-foot-10 big Daniel Gafford, who was arguably Doncic's best pick-and-roll partner in Dallas, during an alleged conversation released by "Legendz" on X.

"We'll play again," Luka Doncic allegedly told Gafford.

Doncic and Gafford teamed up at the 2024 trade deadline. Gafford's addition was key to the Mavericks' midseason turnaround and run to the finals. He averaged a then-career-high 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks on 78.0% shooting in 29 games for Dallas, including 21 starts.

Daniel Gafford's vertical spacing and rim protection made him the perfect center next to Luka Doncic. If the Lakers had added him in the deal to acquire Doncic, they could have been a lethal two-way team.

Can the Lakers acquire Daniel Gafford as Luka Doncic's pick-and-roll partner?

Daniel Gafford has one year left on his contract. He will make $14.3 million next year. If the Mavericks fail to reach an extension, he's likely to get traded. The Mavericks reportedly had plans to move him before the 2025 trade deadline to secure an elite perimeter defender.

However, after making the massive decision to move on from Luka Doncic, the Mavericks changed their plans, especially after also acquiring a promising prospect like Max Christie in that deal.

Amid the fans' outrage following the Doncic trade, it seems unlikely that the Mavericks will deal Gafford to LA, especially without a handsome return. With a rising star like Austin Reaves making almost the same salary as Gafford, it wouldn't be a surprise if Nico Harrison asks for the 26-year-old guard in return, as the Mavericks lack depth in the point guard position.

LA will likely decline that trade. Another option for the Lakers is to wait and engage in a multi-team deal, where they could acquire Gafford, and the Mavericks can acquire a coveted asset from another team.

The trades seem a long shot, and if it doesn't work out, the Lakers can always target Gafford in the 2026 offseason as a free agent, provided he doesn't extend his deal with the Mavericks or elsewhere.

