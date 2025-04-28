Luka Doncic allegedly unleashed F-bomb at courtside heckler after sinking insane shot vs Timberwolves

  • home icon
By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 28, 2025 21:17 GMT
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic's alleged F-bomb at a courtside heckler in Game 4 against the Timberwolves has created a stir (Image Source: Imagn)

On Sunday, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers couldn't get a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and suffered a 116-113 defeat in Game 4. Even with Doncic's huge scoring outing, the Wolves were too much for the Lakers. The Slovenian star had 38 points on 46.4% shooting from the field.

It was a collective effort from Doncic and the rest of the team. His co-star, LeBron James, had 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. James was also active on the defensive end, with three blocks and three steals.

During the game at Target Center, Doncic interacted with a fan. Before inbounding the ball, the five-time All-Star had a few words with one spectator. The fan asked why the 6-foot-6 guard was always complaining. However, the superstar shut him down by allegedly dropping the F-bomb on the fan.

"You a grown man you complain every play," the fan said.

"Shut the f**k up, p***y," Doncic allegedly told the fan.
This isn't the first time Doncic has had something to say to a fan. During a regular-season game against the OKC Thunder, the Lakers' star was issued a technical foul by a referee. After a made basket by the Lakers, the guard was given his second technical foul by JT Orr, who thought the NBA star was talking trash to him.

However, the player defended himself and said that he was talking to a fan who was heckling him. Even with that, the officials ejected the five-time All-NBA.

Luka Doncic always engages with the fans, often talking trash to them. However, that was the first time he was ejected for his interaction with a supporter of the other team.

Luka Doncic's interesting mindset after being down 3-1 to the Wolves

The Lakers' season isn't over. LA still has a chance to turn things around and protect its home floor on Wednesday. Even the star players aren't much worried about their situation. Luka Doncic was asked about his mentality being down 3-1.

Doncic kept his response short and said he views it as a challenge.

"It's a fun challenge," the Lakers star said about being down 3-1.
Doncic has never been in a similar situation. James, meanwhile, is known for his leadership with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals. The four-time champion led the team against the Golden State Warriors as they were down 3-1.

It will be a first-time experience for Luka Doncic to try and save their season against the Wolves. Through the first four games, the star guard has averaged 30.8 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The Lakers need him to be consistent with his performance on Wednesday to avoid elimination.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
